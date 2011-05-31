StyleCaster
Silky, Pretty, Sometimes Slouchy Shorts: 10 to Wear Now

Kerry Pieri
by
Although denim cut-offs are kind of the unofficial uniform of fashion bloggerdom, I have another short in mind for summer of the silk, sometimes slouchy variety.

In cream, black or boldly colored in red or turquoise, there’s just something so airy about shorts when they come in a light, silky fabric be it actual silk, satin or modal. Whether they’re of a tailored cut, something a bit more boudoir or classic, they work best paired with something structured like a button down or tank and jacket to maintain some balance.

Click through for some of our faves to pair with flats or wedges and a solid faux tan.

Topshop cutout hem shorts, $76, at Topshop

Topshop blue silk corset shorts, $100, at Topshop

Emma cook lace trim shorts, $230, at Net-a-Porter

J.Crew saunter short, $63.60, at J.Crew

Miu Miu silk shorts, $350, at Net-a-Porter

T by Alexander Wang silk shorts, $130, at Shopbop

Opening Ceremony shorts, $254, at Shopbop

Lucca Couture chiffon short, $48, at Urban Outfitters

Olive and Oak snapfront shorts, $49, at Urban Outfitters

Silk crepe shorts, $99.95, at Anthropologie

