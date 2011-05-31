Silky, Pretty, Sometimes Slouchy Shorts: 10 to Wear Now

Although denim cut-offs are kind of the unofficial uniform of fashion bloggerdom, I have another short in mind for summer of the silk, sometimes slouchy variety.

In cream, black or boldly colored in red or turquoise, there’s just something so airy about shorts when they come in a light, silky fabric be it actual silk, satin or modal. Whether they’re of a tailored cut, something a bit more boudoir or classic, they work best paired with something structured like a button down or tank and jacket to maintain some balance.

Click through for some of our faves to pair with flats or wedges and a solid faux tan.