Found: A Colorful Silk Scarf That Reminds Us It’s Always Happy Hour Somewhere

What: This luxe, Italian-made scarf in 100% silk chiffon, printed with a pocket-watch pattern.

Why: Because we love the Parisian feel of the scarf’s pattern, its bold colors, and the delicately feminine fabrication. Plus, it has a clever and unexpected source of inspiration: men’s wear.

“Both [co-founder] Yidi Xu and I worked at an investment bank previously, so our line is inspired by the prints and patterns you typically see on men’s neckties, pocketsquares and cufflinks,” co-founder and designer Alina Cheung tells StyleCaster. “We started with the classic stripes, checkers, elephant, and bicycle prints and from there, expanded to other fun designs such as fishbones, pocket watches, and our latest collection featuring ocean prints.”

How: We’d love to see this scarf tied around the neck in a very traditional way with a large bow, offsetting a slick updo or a top knot. Pair it all with a classic LBD, and a set of sleek black pumps, and you can own just about any room! Trés chic!

Happy Hour Scarf, $225; at Terracotta New York

Courtesy Photos