Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe

Fall fashion is undeniably great. It might even be the coziest, dreamiest, most excellent time of year, sartorially speaking. But it does come with one obvious limitation: Fall wardrobes can get kind of monotonous. Throw on a sweater, slip on some boots and finish off your look with a puffy vest or trench coat (or both).
The tried-and-true formula might not be as old as time, but it certainly feels like it. And after the novelty of October wears off, our closets feel tired and boring—a far cry from the cozy, dreamy, excellent potential fall fashion promises.
The solution? Texture play—specifically, silk satin texture play.
Part of autumn’s stylistic monotony is born from the consistency of fabric. We cozy up in chunky knits, puffy coats and thick wools, and we overwhelmingly fail to combine these heavy pieces with anything more delicate—leaving our outfits craving a little (let’s be real—a lot of) variety.
Silk satin, in all its dainty glory, offers the perfect complement to our bulky fall wardrobes. Juxtapose your heaviest sweater with your lightest tank, and you’re sure to create the kind of exciting contrast your fashion-loving heart desires.
It might be hard to believe a simple fabric could serve as a one-stop solution to all your fall fashion woes, but when that fabric pairs so dynamically with the rest of your closet, it’s bound to happen.
We’d venture a guess that your current fall selection is completely devoid of any silk satin. (Don’t worry—ours is too.) All that really means is it’s time for a shopping spree—even just a small one, because silk satin pieces offer exponential gains in the styling sphere. Those silk satin pants you have your eye on will probably pair with a handful of sweaters, and you can wear a silk satin button-down will all kind of pants, coats and cardigans.
Ahead, 41 silk satin pieces worth shopping this season. With a little creativity, these items will inject a little excitement into an otherwise banal fall wardrobe. And the best part: You can wear silk satin all year long.
MSGM Leopard Print Satin Midi Dress
Vibrant teal. Animal print. Midi dress. Is this the ultimate fall 2018 statement piece? Methinks it just might be.
MSGM leopard print satin midi dress, $869 at Matches Fashion
Peter Pilotto Floral Jacquard Pants
Throw these on with your favorite sweater for instant comfy-cute style.
Peter Pilotto floral jacquard pants, $332 at Matches Fashion
Stuart Weitzman Nudist Heel
Your shoes want in on the satin trend, too.
Stuart Weitzman nudist heel, $279 at Revolve
Sies Marjan Sarina Satin Midi Dress
A sleek fall dress you can wear all year long.
Sies Marjan Sarina satin midi dress, $1,403 at Matches Fashion
Fashion Union Leopard Satin Co-ord
Your favorite power suit just got the satin treatment.
Fashion Union leopard satin co-ord, $160 at ASOS
Carven Printed Satin Shirt
Satin button-downs are hard to resist. Printed satin button-downs that look this good are basically impossible to resist.
Carven printed satin shirt, $590 at Net-a-Porter
House of Harlow 1960 Charlie Wide-Leg Pants
Sleek satin palazzos that'll carry you from workday to cocktail hour.
House of Harlow 1960 Charlie wide-leg pants, $158 at Revolve
Gucci Purple Dragon Satin Pumps
Basically a work of art.
Gucci purple dragon satin pumps, $1,690 at Farfetch
Satin Strappy Jumpsuit
Sleek, versatile and on sale.
Satin strappy jumpsuit, $20 at Topshop
L'Academie The Carlotta Pant
The most autumnal joggers we've ever seen.
L'Academie The Carlotta pant, $148 at Revolve
Yves Saint Laurent Vintage Mandarin Collar Jacket
The perfect lightweight piece to layer over your shirt—and under your coat.
Yves Saint Laurent vintage mandarin collar jacket, $717 at Farfetch
Hillier Bartley Metallic Silk Satin Dress
Metallic silk satin is definitely on the table.
Hillier Bartley metallic silk satin dress, $1,774 at Matches Fashion
Derek Lim Embroidered Silk Satin Blouse
Equal parts chic and cozy—loungewear you won't feel embarrassed to wear outside.
Derek Lim embroidered silk satin blouse, $1,150 at Net-a-Porter
Loeffler Randall Jade Kitten Heel Mule
Because every look deserves a pop of color—and satin.
Loeffler Randall Jade kitten heel mule, $375 at Revolve
Satin Halter Top
Understated sexy.
Satin halter top, $50 at ASOS
Jason Wu Satin Coat
A shiny satin coat rendered in one of fall's prettiest jewel tones? Yes, please.
Jason Wu satin coat, $2,995 at Net-a-Porter
Satin Slip Dress
Your favorite early aughts silhouette just got a contemporary makeover.
Satin slip dress, $68 at Topshop
Comme des Garçons Satin Front T-Shirt
Part T-shirt, part satin blouse—all chic.
Comme des Garçons satin front T-shirt, $250 at Farfetch
Dion Lee Silk Satin Pants
The autumnal equivalent of a skort.
Dion Lee silk satin pants, $1,090 at Net-a-Porter
Peter Pilotto Satin Jacquard Trench Coat
Because outerwear shouldn't have to be heavy. What else will you wear on fall's sunniest days?
Peter Pilotto satin jacquard trench coat, $1,646 at Farfetch
La DoubleJ Foglie Sleeveless Satin Top
Not gonna lie—super tempted to juxtapose this feminine top with the athletic joggers in the next slide.
La DoubleJ Foglie sleeveless satin top, $486 at Matches Fashion
Edward Crutchley Silk Satin Trousers
Oversized Satin Shirt
A button-down that won't make your body feel totally constricted.
Oversized satin shirt, $60 at ASOS
Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt Maureen Satin Mules
Shiny satin meets metallic leather—yes, yes and more yes.
Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt Maureen satin mules, $660 at Matches Fashion
Pierre Balmain Mid Bomber Jacket
Lightweight bomber jackets are seriously underrated.
Pierre Balmain mid bomber jacket, $798 at Revolve
Koché Panelled Satin Midi Dress
Three words: teal patchwork satin.
Koché panelle satin midi dress, $1,181 at Matches Fashion
L'Academie The Maryam Skirt
Stay warm in this slinky wrap skirt by pairing it with a sweater and boots. Once summer comes around, ditch the layers and keep the skirt going all year long.
L'Academie The Maryam skirt, $148 at Revolve
Peter Pilotto Jacquard Satin Trench Coat
Who can resist a satin trench coat? (Not I.)
Peter Pilotto jacquard satin trench coat, $767 at Matches Fashion
Zimmermann Satin Maxi Dress
Zimmermann can do no wrong.
Zimmermann satin maxi dress, $1,495 at Net-a-Porter
Minimal Satin Jumpsuit
For the minimalist who loves a little silhouette play.
Minimal satin jumpsuit, $90 at ASOS
Twist Satin Top
A simple satin top with some serious stylistic flair.
Twist satin top, $55 at Topshop
Satin Sarong Culotte
The wide-leg crop movement doesn't have to end when summer does.
Satin sarong culotte, $50 at Zara
Noir Kei Ninomiya Satin Midi Skirt
Simple sleek style that transcends seasonality.
Noir Kei Ninomiya satin midi skirt, $645 at Net-a-Porter
River Island Sleeveless Satin Blouse
The eye-catching top would look just as good with jeans as it would with a sleek mini skirt.
River Island sleeveless satin blouse, $50 at ASOS
Sophia Webster Lucia Ruffle Sandals
Who said stilettos had to be simple?
Sophia Webster Lucia ruffle sandals, $625 at Matches Fashion
L'Academie The Artlet Mini Dress
The perfect go-to satin dress for any day, time or event.
L'Academie The Artlet mini dress, $158 at Revolve
Plunge Knot Front Satin Top
A new take on the upscale pajama top.
Plunge knot front satin top, $56 at ASOS
Sanctuary Precious Cargo Satin Jogger
Cargo pants so cute they practically demand to be worn.
Sanctuary precious cargo satin jogger, $129 at Revolve
Reike Nen Green 60 Satin Slingbacks
A dressy take on clogs.
Reike Nen Green 60 satin slingbacks, $95 at Farfetch
Satin Wrap Maxi Skirt
The most surprising piece in any fall wardrobe.
Satin wrap maxi skirt, $64 at ASOS
Rosetta Getty Twist Sleeve Satin Top
Also available in black.
Rosetta Getty twist sleeve satin top, $362 at Farfetch
