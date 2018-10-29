StyleCaster
Share

Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe

What's hot
StyleCaster

Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
41 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Fall fashion is undeniably great. It might even be the coziest, dreamiest, most excellent time of year, sartorially speaking. But it does come with one obvious limitation: Fall wardrobes can get kind of monotonous. Throw on a sweater, slip on some boots and finish off your look with a puffy vest or trench coat (or both).

The tried-and-true formula might not be as old as time, but it certainly feels like it. And after the novelty of October wears off, our closets feel tired and boring—a far cry from the cozy, dreamy, excellent potential fall fashion promises.

The solution? Texture play—specifically, silk satin texture play.

MORE: Florals for Fall? Actually Groundbreaking

Part of autumn’s stylistic monotony is born from the consistency of fabric. We cozy up in chunky knits, puffy coats and thick wools, and we overwhelmingly fail to combine these heavy pieces with anything more delicate—leaving our outfits craving a little (let’s be real—a lot of) variety.

Silk satin, in all its dainty glory, offers the perfect complement to our bulky fall wardrobes. Juxtapose your heaviest sweater with your lightest tank, and you’re sure to create the kind of exciting contrast your fashion-loving heart desires.

It might be hard to believe a simple fabric could serve as a one-stop solution to all your fall fashion woes, but when that fabric pairs so dynamically with the rest of your closet, it’s bound to happen.

MORE: Autumn’s Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise

We’d venture a guess that your current fall selection is completely devoid of any silk satin. (Don’t worry—ours is too.) All that really means is it’s time for a shopping spree—even just a small one, because silk satin pieces offer exponential gains in the styling sphere. Those silk satin pants you have your eye on will probably pair with a handful of sweaters, and you can wear a silk satin button-down will all kind of pants, coats and cardigans.

Ahead, 41 silk satin pieces worth shopping this season. With a little creativity, these items will inject a little excitement into an otherwise banal fall wardrobe. And the best part: You can wear silk satin all year long.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 41
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
MSGM Leopard Print Satin Midi Dress

Vibrant teal. Animal print. Midi dress. Is this the ultimate fall 2018 statement piece? Methinks it just might be.

MSGM leopard print satin midi dress, $869 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Peter Pilotto Floral Jacquard Pants

Throw these on with your favorite sweater for instant comfy-cute style.

Peter Pilotto floral jacquard pants, $332 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Stuart Weitzman Nudist Heel

Your shoes want in on the satin trend, too.

Stuart Weitzman nudist heel, $279 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Sies Marjan Sarina Satin Midi Dress

A sleek fall dress you can wear all year long.

Sies Marjan Sarina satin midi dress, $1,403 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Fashion Union Leopard Satin Co-ord

Your favorite power suit just got the satin treatment.

Fashion Union leopard satin co-ord, $160 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Carven Printed Satin Shirt

Satin button-downs are hard to resist. Printed satin button-downs that look this good are basically impossible to resist.

Carven printed satin shirt, $590 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
House of Harlow 1960 Charlie Wide-Leg Pants

Sleek satin palazzos that'll carry you from workday to cocktail hour.

House of Harlow 1960 Charlie wide-leg pants, $158 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Gucci Purple Dragon Satin Pumps

Basically a work of art.

Gucci purple dragon satin pumps, $1,690 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Satin Strappy Jumpsuit

Sleek, versatile and on sale.

Satin strappy jumpsuit, $20 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
L'Academie The Carlotta Pant

The most autumnal joggers we've ever seen.

L'Academie The Carlotta pant, $148 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Yves Saint Laurent Vintage Mandarin Collar Jacket

The perfect lightweight piece to layer over your shirt—and under your coat.

Yves Saint Laurent vintage mandarin collar jacket, $717 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Hillier Bartley Metallic Silk Satin Dress

Metallic silk satin is definitely on the table.

Hillier Bartley metallic silk satin dress, $1,774 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Derek Lim Embroidered Silk Satin Blouse

Equal parts chic and cozy—loungewear you won't feel embarrassed to wear outside.

Derek Lim embroidered silk satin blouse, $1,150 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Loeffler Randall Jade Kitten Heel Mule

Because every look deserves a pop of color—and satin.

Loeffler Randall Jade kitten heel mule, $375 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Satin Halter Top

Understated sexy.

Satin halter top, $50 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Jason Wu Satin Coat

A shiny satin coat rendered in one of fall's prettiest jewel tones? Yes, please.

Jason Wu satin coat, $2,995 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Satin Slip Dress

Your favorite early aughts silhouette just got a contemporary makeover.

Satin slip dress, $68 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Comme des Garçons Satin Front T-Shirt

Part T-shirt, part satin blouse—all chic.

Comme des Garçons satin front T-shirt, $250 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Dion Lee Silk Satin Pants

The autumnal equivalent of a skort.

Dion Lee silk satin pants, $1,090 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Peter Pilotto Satin Jacquard Trench Coat

Because outerwear shouldn't have to be heavy. What else will you wear on fall's sunniest days?

Peter Pilotto satin jacquard trench coat, $1,646 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
La DoubleJ Foglie Sleeveless Satin Top

Not gonna lie—super tempted to juxtapose this feminine top with the athletic joggers in the next slide.

La DoubleJ Foglie sleeveless satin top, $486 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Edward Crutchley Silk Satin Trousers

See?

Edward Crutchley silk satin trousers, $910 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Oversized Satin Shirt

A button-down that won't make your body feel totally constricted.

Oversized satin shirt, $60 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt Maureen Satin Mules

Shiny satin meets metallic leather—yes, yes and more yes.

Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt Maureen satin mules, $660 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Pierre Balmain Mid Bomber Jacket

Lightweight bomber jackets are seriously underrated.

Pierre Balmain mid bomber jacket, $798 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Koché Panelled Satin Midi Dress

Three words: teal patchwork satin.

Koché panelle satin midi dress, $1,181 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
L'Academie The Maryam Skirt

Stay warm in this slinky wrap skirt by pairing it with a sweater and boots. Once summer comes around, ditch the layers and keep the skirt going all year long.

L'Academie The Maryam skirt, $148 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Peter Pilotto Jacquard Satin Trench Coat

Who can resist a satin trench coat? (Not I.)

Peter Pilotto jacquard satin trench coat, $767 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Zimmermann Satin Maxi Dress

Zimmermann can do no wrong.

Zimmermann satin maxi dress, $1,495 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Minimal Satin Jumpsuit

For the minimalist who loves a little silhouette play.

Minimal satin jumpsuit, $90 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Twist Satin Top

A simple satin top with some serious stylistic flair.

Twist satin top, $55 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Satin Sarong Culotte

The wide-leg crop movement doesn't have to end when summer does.

Satin sarong culotte, $50 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Noir Kei Ninomiya Satin Midi Skirt

Simple sleek style that transcends seasonality.

Noir Kei Ninomiya satin midi skirt, $645 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
River Island Sleeveless Satin Blouse

The eye-catching top would look just as good with jeans as it would with a sleek mini skirt.

River Island sleeveless satin blouse, $50 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Sophia Webster Lucia Ruffle Sandals

Who said stilettos had to be simple?

Sophia Webster Lucia ruffle sandals, $625 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
L'Academie The Artlet Mini Dress

The perfect go-to satin dress for any day, time or event.

L'Academie The Artlet mini dress, $158 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Plunge Knot Front Satin Top

A new take on the upscale pajama top.

Plunge knot front satin top, $56 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Sanctuary Precious Cargo Satin Jogger

Cargo pants so cute they practically demand to be worn.

Sanctuary precious cargo satin jogger, $129 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Reike Nen Green 60 Satin Slingbacks

A dressy take on clogs.

Reike Nen Green 60 satin slingbacks, $95 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Satin Wrap Maxi Skirt

The most surprising piece in any fall wardrobe.

Satin wrap maxi skirt, $64 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Rosetta Getty Twist Sleeve Satin Top

Also available in black.

Rosetta Getty twist sleeve satin top, $362 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Real Women Share Their Favorite Beauty Products

Real Women Share Their Favorite Beauty Products
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share