10 Soft Silk Face Masks That’ll Make You Feel Super Glam

Even though 2020 is coming to a close, face masks aren’t going anywhere. In 2021, I’m pledging to wear more stylish face masks. I’ve got my go-to black fabric masks, but let’s just say they do not spark joy. Silk face masks are all over my Instagram feed and for good reason.

Silk itself is having a moment. It just looks inviting and fancy. From pillowcases to scrunchies, everyone is clearly looking for a little luxury right now. So why not silk face masks? Because most of us have shelved our OOTDs in favor of sweats—or loungewear sets if you’re still trying—silk face masks can be easy way to elevate your look. You don’t have to put in much effort, and hey, you’re going to wear masks regardless, they might as well be chic.

These fancy face masks have more benefits than just looking good. You’ve probably either heard or dealt with this dreaded entry into the 2020 lexicon: Maskne. As if we didn’t have enough problems, some masks are causing cheek, chin and upper lip breakouts. If you’ve been struggling with maskne like me, silk might be your answer to preventing further breakouts. Silk is generally hypoallergenic, holds onto less moisture and creates less friction on your face, which is the real maskne culprit.

When you’re shopping for silk masks, you want to make sure that they have multiple layers, because one layer of silk isn’t going to cut it. The masks I’ve rounded up below either have extra layers of protection or have pockets for filters.

Ravishing Rouge Mask

Obviously, you should pair this silk mask with your best red dress. Did anyone say red dress emoji? Plus, it has three layers and comes with three filter inserts.

Blue Mask Set

This silk mask set is too luxe to resist. Whether you love the coordinating masks or you’re trying to replicate Daphne’s Bridgerton blue look, this set is a must-have.

Classic Black Mask

You can never go wrong with a black silk mask. It’ll elevate all of your outfits and make you feel a little fancy, even if you’re just running into the grocery store in your sweatpants.

Soft Mask With Filter

This silky smooth face mask won’t irritate your skin like polyester and cotton ones might. The silk even extends to the elastic earbands, so you have a cohesive look that isn’t ruined by white or black elastic straps.

Rose Leopard Face Mask

Animal print never looked so chic. This silk leopard mask certainly makes a fashion statement. Plus, it comes in other fun patterns and colors.

Pea Green Face Mask

Made out of mulberry silk, this face mask is lightweight, hypoallergenic and gentle on the skin. This delicate green color stands out from the pack of beige, black and pink silk face masks.

Multi-Layered Mulberry Silk Mask

With four layers, you don’t necessarily need to put an extra filter in this mulberry silk mask. Plus, there are so many color options to browse. Brb while I add four to my cart.

Celeb-Favorite Silk Mask

Adele, Priyanka Chopra and Nina Dobrev have been spotted wearing this chic face mask. This silk looks—dare we say—luminous. It comes in a total of seven different shades.

Tangerine Silk Mask

Christy Dawn’s silk face masks come in plenty of unique shades, but I’m personally partial to the tangerine face mask. Everyone needs an extra pop of color in 2021.

Gray Mulberry Silk Mask

This gray silk mask is perfect for winter. It comes with an activated carbon PM2.5 filter, which will block small particles. Just keep in mind that you should change your filter every seven days.