These Chic Silk Blouses Will Go with Every Single Thing in Your Closet

Re-introducing the silk blouse—your new wardrobe BFF. She’s feminine, classy, and just the right amount of sexy. You can wear it from the office to date night, and even on vacation. We love silky blouses not only because they’re breezy and lightweight (perfect for hot days) but also because you can literally match it with anything in your closet.

Dress yours up with a great skirt, keep it casual with distressed denim, or layer it under your go-to summer dress for tge next big meeting. In addition to a great selection of classic button-ups, we also included some of our other favorites, including a gorgeous robe top with feathers (slide 8) or the top that is literally called the “Perfect Fitted Shirt” on slide 22. Click through the gallery to find your new silk blouse bestie.