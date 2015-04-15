Editor’s Pick: A Bold Print Acne Blouse You Can Wear 5 Ways

Truthfully, I pretty much want everything from cool-kid Swedish label Acne, not just this fierce green print silk blouse, but it’s definitely high on my list for Spring 2015. What I’ve rationalized about the slightly ’70s piece is that, despite it’s head-turning print, it still strikes us me as a staple, one I’d wear often and in different ways.

Here are five ways I’d wear it:

1. Tucked into skinny cropped black jeans, with a pair of slinky mules.

2. Paired with a long black skirt, thick heels, and a chunky bracelet or necklace for a night out or a spring wedding.

3. Over a simple white T-shirt with the sleeve rolled up.

4. With ripped blue boyfriend jeans for a dressed-down take.

5. With a perfect pair of black or white high-waisted wide shorts.

See? This shirt just totally earned it’s cost per wear.

Acne Studios ‘’Cohen’ Print Fructidor Print Blouse, $540; at acnestudios.com