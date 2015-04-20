Silas Randall Timberlake Might be the Cutest Baby Ever

It’s official: Silas Randall Timblerake might be the cutest baby we’ve seen in a long time. Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel shared a photo—the first one we’ve seen— of the new addiion to the family Sunday.

In the Instagram photo, Silas is wearing a Memphis Grizzlies shirt, and the caption reads “The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ! #GritNGrind #Playoffs #BabyGrizzROAR.” Mom Jessica is holding the baby, and looks just as beautiful as ever.

Aw! We said it before, but we’re so happy for these guys!