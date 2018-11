As previously reported, Sigur Ros‘s Jonsi Birgisson and his boyfriend Alex Somers have been collaborating on a musical side project Riceboy Sleeps. Their album is slated for a July 21st release.

Right now however, you can download a free copy of their single “Boy 1904” at Birgisson and Somers’ website. The music is heavily instrumental and was written while the couple cooked dinner together. Long pause. I’m sorry this is disgustingly, offensively cute…