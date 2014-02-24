30 Signs You Follow Too Many Fashion Bloggers on Instagram

We love Instagram as much as the next girl and—for so many of us—fashion bloggers are consistently front and center on our feeds. After all, next to Pinterest, Instagram really is the new frontier for fashion inspiration—a place to not only see what bloggers are wearing, but also what they’re eating for breakfast, where they’re traveling, and pretty much every other seemingly basic aspect of their lives.

However, there comes a time—even for the biggest blogger fan, that you might realize you’re following a few too many on Instagram. Read on for 30 surefire signs that it’s time to diversify your feed, stat.

1. You get confused when you sit down to a meal because you’re not seeing it from an aerial perspective.

2. You think it’s weird when people on the street place their arms inside their coat sleeves.

3. Your index finger’s always numb from tapping for credits.

4. You start wondering why your workspace never has things like fresh-cut flowers, charming patisserie, a single opened lipstick, a poignant book, sunglasses, and 32 pretty candles.

5. For his birthday, you buy your boyfriend a DSLR camera even though he really wanted concert tickets.

6. On weekends, you don’t look at Instagram until noon so as to avoid an endless stream of lattes with heart-shaped foam.