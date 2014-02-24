30 Signs You Follow Too Many Fashion Bloggers on Instagram

We love Instagram as much as the next girl and—for so many of us—fashion bloggers are consistently front and center on our feeds. After all, next to Pinterest, Instagram really is the new frontier for fashion inspiration—a place to not only see what bloggers are wearing, but also what they’re eating for breakfast, where they’re traveling, and pretty much every other seemingly basic aspect of their lives.
However, there comes a time—even for the biggest blogger fan, that you might realize you’re following a few too many on Instagram. Read on for 30 surefire signs that it’s time to diversify your feed, stat.
1. You get confused when you sit down to a meal because you’re not seeing it from an aerial perspective.
2. You think it’s weird when people on the street place their arms inside their coat sleeves.
3. Your index finger’s always numb from tapping for credits.
4. You start wondering why your workspace never has things like fresh-cut flowers, charming patisserie, a single opened lipstick, a poignant book, sunglasses, and 32 pretty candles.
5. For his birthday, you buy your boyfriend a DSLR camera even though he really wanted concert tickets.
6. On weekends, you don’t look at Instagram until noon so as to avoid an endless stream of lattes with heart-shaped foam.
7. So. Many. Bowls. Of. Berries.
8. Thanks to in-the-mirror selfies, you’ve seen the inside of more girls’ bedrooms than the captain of the football team did in high school.
9. You’ve seriously contemplated quitting your job and starting your own business that exclusively sells pink roses to bloggers.
10. Speaking of which, you no longer think it’s odd that pretty much any close-up of flowers will get 30,000 likes and comments such as “you’re amazing” or “your life is so wonderful.”
11. You’ve spent more time studying jewelry-stacking techniques on Instagram than you did for the SATs.
12. You start following National Geographic, a few NBC News anchors, some baseball players, and your 13-year cousin who only posts pictures of Harry Styles because the imagery on your feed is starting to all blur together.
13. $600 for a pair of summer espadrilles with interlocking Cs is starting to seem pretty damn reasonable.
14. When you’re feeling particularly unpopular on Instagram, you post a bunch of macarons.
15. You totally understand that vacation photos don’t count unless they’re seen through a pair of sunglasses or wine glasses.
16. Photos start to look weird if there aren’t any bottles of juice or half-finished iced coffees involved.
17. Seeing expensive designer items partially obscured by something totally mundane seems more normal than seeing the entire designer item.
18. You can’t help but question whether any bloggers are lactose intolerant, because they sure eat a lot of ice cream cones.
19. You start to wonder why nobody ever takes photos of you posing like you’re in a Bob Fosse musical.
20. You start captioning all your photos “new on the blog” even though you don’t have a blog.
21. You religiously take downward-facing shoe selfies, even if you’re wearing old gym trainers or house slippers. (#Comfy)
22. You’re endlessly searching for that magical utopia where Céline and Chanel seem to cost the same as Zara and H&M.
23. When in doubt about the resonance of a photo, you toss in a couple pairs of random sunglasses.
24. You went and had your eyes checked because you’re always seeing triple.
25. You’re starting to think you live in L.A. at dusk.
26. When you’re bored, you arrange random stuff on the floor.
27. You feel like the last person on earth who hasn’t mashed avocado on toast.
28. You’re physically incapable of drinking out of a mug unless it has your first initial on it.
29. You had no idea that so many girls your age were so fascinated by root vegetables.
30. You no longer need therapy to help you conquer those self-esteem issues.