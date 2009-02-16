INVESTMENT PIECE: Sigerson Morrison Gladiator Boot, $1498, at www.lagarconne.com

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: Just the sight of these gladiator boots from Sigerson Morrison is enough to render any shoe addict speechless. Especially if you happen to be an enthusiast of the omnipresent open toe boot trend, this knee-high tribal pair is destined to both up the ante of any outfit and turn heads. Comprised of leather strips held together by cording and a silver exposed zipper down the back, the black and brown color combo will also ensure that these boots go with nearly anything in your wardrobe.

COST PER DAY (if worn daily from April through September): $8.14