Sierra Capri Is Saying Goodbye to ‘On My Block’—But She Still Met the ‘Amazing’ Spinoff Cast

Over the last three years, Sierra Capri has captivated fans of On My Block as Monse Finnie—a confident, determined Afro-Latina teen, who we’ve witnessed get into and out of sticky situations with her friends all while attending high school in South Central Los Angeles. Monse’s growth has been impressive on the series: When we first met her, her storyline revolved around her on-again, off-again boyfriend César, a fellow member of On My Block‘s core friend group who has been forced into gang life by his older brother. By the series’ end, however, fans finally got to see Monse choosing herself; no matter how daunting that may seem.

For Capri, the progress has been mutual. “I’ve evolved so much as a person in my professional life and in my personal life,” the 23-year-old actress tells STYLECASTER over the phone. Part of this evolution has included learning as much about the industry as possible, as Capri reveals that she’s been shadowing On My Block‘s own showrunner, Lauren Iungerich, in hopes of developing her own project one day. But television and film aren’t the only fields Capri has her sights set on. The Netflix star is also determined to finish her college degree in biology—a goal she initially put on hold to join the cast of On My Block. “Before On My Block, I was a full-time student,” the Hidden Figures alum explains, noting that she faced many of “the financial pressures and other college stresses that students go through” before joining the hit Netflix series.

Now, Capri hopes to lighten the load for other college students. “I wish that I had something that would have helped me to not have to worry about what was going on around me,” she says, before sharing her latest initiative: “I’m really excited and proud that I was able to partner with St. Ives. They want to give one lucky student the chance to stress less over finances with a scholarship of up to $50,000 in free tuition, which is amazing because, again, I didn’t have anything like that.” The actress is encouraging all eligible students to apply to the contest, which closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, November 5, by checking out the official rules here.

Ahead, Capri talks more to STYLECASTER about the On My Block series finale, the “authentic” stories she hopes to see on the On My Block spinoff and what’s next for her from here on out.

On the ending of On My Block

“It’s definitely bittersweet. But we’re all excited that we had this time together and it’s been an amazing journey, and I feel like we definitely had an impact on the culture. We were able to let kids and teenagers and even adults see themselves represented on the screen in a way that they haven’t necessarily been in the past. I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

On saying goodbye to Monse

“I think that this character did help shape me into the person that I am today, and I’m so grateful to the producers and the creator of the show for giving me a platform and giving me this opportunity because it changed my life—it changed all of our lives. I feel very blessed. I’m definitely going to take Monse’s strength and how headstrong she is [with me]. I feel like that’s how me and her are similar, for sure.”

On what an On My Block reunion would look like

“So hard to say! I feel like Ruby and Jasmine would, of course, be happily married with kids. I feel like Jamal would have his own Fortune 500 company. Cesar, I’m not sure exactly—who knows, maybe he decides to open up his own restaurant like his brother wanted to do, and maybe he is a chef somewhere. And hopefully, Monse’s still writing. I know she was writing at the end of season four, and she said that she wanted to focus on writing something special, which turned out to be the show itself. I think it was just a really sweet way to show that she’s still following her dreams. She’s able to remember her plans and not forget about them.”

On the On My Block spinoff

“We don’t have anything to do with the spinoff, but I definitely hope that they tell authentic stories and I’m excited to see what they do. Hopefully the fans that we’ve cultivated over the years [will] follow the new season. I can’t wait. I think it’s going to be amazing. I met the new cast and they’re amazing as well, so I’m excited to see what they do. I think all of us gave them advice, and the main thing that we said is they should stick together as a unit.”

On what’s next after On My Block

“Definitely dabbling into producing and directing. I’ve been shadowing a few directors, and I’ve been working closely with some writers and developing a new project of mine, so I’m really excited about that. Hopefully, [I can] just explore more genres of film because I feel like I haven’t [yet]—there’s so many. I love sci-fi. I also love action. I would love to do an action film. I feel like the possibilities are endless, so I’m excited for the future.”

On her college experience

“I have one more year left. Unfortunately, because I have to do labs, they won’t let me complete my degree [in biology] online. I have to be in-house for it. So now that I have time, I’m definitely gonna finish because I put in way too many hours and have way too many credits to start over. I do think it would be amazing to be able to do both this and acting. I don’t know too many people that can say that they do both simultaneously, so that’ll be great and you never know. I think it would be a great asset to have if I ever wanted to be on a CSI show or something of that nature. You know, anything can happen!”

On her favorite modes of self-care

“I love to meditate. I also pay a lot of attention to my health—whether it’s skin health, whether it’s physical or mental, I think that’s very important. I like to do my St. Ives skincare routine in order to keep myself calm. I’m a big fan of the cleanser because I do have to wear a lot of makeup, and I believe in always cleansing and moisturizing. Honestly, doing a beauty regimen every night really does help me stay calm, and it helps me just relax after a long day. I also love to draw—really, just anything that stimulates my mind, I really enjoy doing.”

