Sienna Miller Works in the New Twenty8twelve Lookbook

Anyone who adores Sienna Miller‘s effortless, bohemian, British charm has already fallen head over heels for her equally chic, fashion brainchild with her sister, Twenty8twelve. Sienna and Savannah have produced their most recent lookbook, ripe with faded prints and thrift store charm.

Reminiscent of the looks we saw this past NYFW from Rodarte, Twenty8twelve hops on the pastoral bandwagon with pieces that are worthy of a good frolic in a field of wildflowers without looking frumpy or out of place on the city sidewalk.

