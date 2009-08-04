Sienna Miller Wears Jumpsuit to Waverly Inn

Not content with making five appearances to promote G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra yesterday, Sienna Miller finished off her busy day at celeb hot spot the in Waverly Inn NYC. Wearing her fifth outfit of the day like a good little fashionista (Ms. Miller changed for every appearance), she stepped out in our much-beloved jumpsuit trend and studded Miu Miu sandals.

While we would kill to trade places with Sienna on her extraordinarily fashionable tour, Ms. Miller herself told Grazia UK that she’s not as into the wardrobe changes as one might think, saying: “To be honest, at this point of the promotional tour I’d wear a bin bag if it was put in front of me. Any sense of my own personal fashion behavior has gone out of the window.” Oh, Sienna. You poor, poor thing. If only we could take away your problems and make them our own.