Real-Life Couple Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge Make Out in New Burberry Campaign

Beloved British brand Burberry may be one of the most storied labels of all time, but that doesn’t mean the label won’t take a few risks when it comes to its ad campaigns. For this year’s Spring/Summer 2013 global campaign, there was an unlikely face: Victoria and David Beckham‘s 10-year-old son Romeo. Alongside model of the moment Cara Delevingne, Romeo modeled a classic Burberry trench and showed off his fashion prowess. But somehow, Burberry managed to top that with its brand new Fall 2013 campaign.

Starring real-life couple (and proud parents of baby Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge) Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge, Burberry’s latest ad features the duo making out. Shot by legendary photographer Mario Testino, who also lensed Romeo’s debut, we can’t say we’re surprised by the choice, as the two British stars have longstanding relationships with Burberry, but seeing them in the photographs together is pretty awesome.

While we had high hopes for Miller and Jude Law when they gave their relationship another go back in 2010, we think she’s finally met her match in Sturridge, a far more low key suitor who’s equally as stylish—and has an adorable accent to boot.

Watch the lovebirds in the campaign video below and let us know your thoughts!

https://www.youtube.com/lpp3qSeJnjg

