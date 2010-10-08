Sienna Miller Style: Shop The Look

For every girl who takes a stunning turn on the red carpet, there’s her frumpy alter-ego who goes shopping in sweatpants and gets “She’s Just Like Us!” stamped on her photo in the weeklies. We prefer to think that Sienna Miller is just like us, not because she scrubs it for casual outings, but because the designer/actress doesn’t take a trip to Frump Town just because haute couture isn’t called for.
Jude’s lady showed to the screening of her new film, Mr. Nice, in London, looking ever the stylish paparazzi bait in rolled, slouchy peach pants, a nubby cropped sweater, snakeskin accessories and some covetable round sunnies. Take notes and shop the very fall-gone-lighter Sienna look in the slide show.
Sienna pulling off the not-trying-too-hard vibe successfully.
Cozy and cropped is a sick combo.
Unique cream cropped sweater, $170, at Topshop
Light pants are a statement and these won't set you back.
American Apparel cropped pants, $38, at American Apparel
A bit more high-end and equally impactful.
Anna Molinari trousers, $122, at The Outnet
We're suckers for snake, and this chain bag channels Sienna's.
Antik Batik snakeskin bag, $345, at Shopbop
A clutch never hurts. This one is minimal but not in the least bit boring.
LuLu Townsend snakeskin clutch, $26.95, at DSW
A side shot of the Brit beauty.
Although a sandal is great, it's getting cooler, making a closed-toe pump a perfect option.
Dolce Vita snakeskin pumps, $165, at Cusp
If you're still wanting the exact look, these will def do the trick.
Bourne strappy snakeskin shoes, $120, at Foot Candy
A great pair of sunglasses can re-color your world.
Topshop round sunnies, $110, at Topshop
The price and shape are so right in this version.
Cheap Monday round sunglasses, $32, at Oak