Sienna Miller Style: Shop The Look

For every girl who takes a stunning turn on the red carpet, there’s her frumpy alter-ego who goes shopping in sweatpants and gets “She’s Just Like Us!” stamped on her photo in the weeklies. We prefer to think that Sienna Miller is just like us, not because she scrubs it for casual outings, but because the designer/actress doesn’t take a trip to Frump Town just because haute couture isn’t called for.

Jude’s lady showed to the screening of her new film, Mr. Nice, in London, looking ever the stylish paparazzi bait in rolled, slouchy peach pants, a nubby cropped sweater, snakeskin accessories and some covetable round sunnies. Take notes and shop the very fall-gone-lighter Sienna look in the slide show.