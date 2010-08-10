Sienna Miller Stars In Twenty8Twelve Film; Megan Fox Is Fully Clothed!

Sienna Miller. Photo: Nick Harvey, WireImage

Alex Wang isn’t the only one who can shoot a fashion video. The Miller sisters (Sienna and Savannah) filmed one at the home of the late Isabella Blow for their Fall collection. The Factory Girl makes a stunning appearance. (Catwalk Queen) Peep it here.

Nina Garcia has a new tome in which she delves into dressing perfectly for every occasion. She tells NY Mag, “My nightmare of nightmares is being overdressed for a casual event I’ve done it!” We can’t contain our horror. (NY Mag)

Megan Fox’s Armani Jeans ads are out, and she has an utterly shocking amount of clothes on. (x17)



Photo: Armani Jeans Fall 2010 ad campaign

Urban Outfitters unveiled a new faux-vintage facade for their Upper West Side, NYC location. Everything fake old is new again? We’re confused. (WSJ)

Listen up brides to be. A new e-commerce site got the Net-a-Porter luxe treatment think exclusives on Oscar de la Renta, Monique Lhuillier, Marchesa, Angel Sanchez, Alberta Ferretti and Elizabeth Fillmore bridal. Sounds like fun! (WWD)

RT @Zac_Posen One of my most treasured books. Eiko. Absolutely beautiful. http://twitpic.com/2dg3ns

Looks like Dallas meets The Shining meets Japan.





RT @OscarPRGirl 3 best words used in our executive staff meeting today: corset-y, major, & spicy.

Sounds more Dolce than Oscar, no?

RT @dkny Need coffee 5x the legal heat limit to burn out my throat that seems to be on strike. Raspy voice- the kind u love to re-record your vm w/

Love tired, sexy voice we sounded like that for four years in college.

RT @tyrabanks If I were a boy that looked like this, I wouldn’t be attracted to myself. http://twitpic.com/2ddycs

Sick. And is this meant to make us believe you are attracted to yourself now?



