Sienna Miller Rocks BAFTAs Red Carpet in Matthew Williamson Dress and Studded Louboutins

Sienna Miller is one of our ultimate style crushes, as the 31-year-old British actress not only always hits the red carpet with confidence and a killer outfit in tow, but she can always be counted on to bring her fashion savvy to even the most basic activities, like grabbing groceries or stepping out with hunky fiancé Tom Sturridge.

Fresh from a Burberry-clad appearance at last Monday’s Met Gala, where she was one of the few starlets to nail the punk theme, Miller was back in her hometown for the BAFTA Awards last night, which celebrates the best in British TV. For the occasion, she chose a demure pale blue box pleat long-sleeved dress from Matthew Williamson’s Fall 2013 collection, and paired it with edgy studded Christian Louboutin Malabar Hill pumps.

Miller has a knack for never over-accessorizing, and last night’s look was no exception. While many celebrities would have probably paired these sexy shoes with an equally dramatic dress, she knew to keep it balanced.

Click through the slideshow above to see Miller from last night as well as the Met Gala, and let us know if you’re a fan of her recent outfits!

