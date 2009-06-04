Sienna Miller: London Calling

Unfortunately for us, Sienna Miller was seen making her way back to London yesterday. The blonde starlet had been in the US to attend the MTV Movie Awards (in perfect style of course) and present the new GI Joe trailer. Considering GI Joe’s summer release, we’re sure Sienna will be back stateside in no time for some heavy promotional touring and fashionable red carpet appearances.

In the meantime we will have to settle for seeing Sienna in her everyday wear, which isn’t too shabby in our opinion. She departed from LAX yesterday in a cropped black leather jacket and her favoriteRussel & Bromley boots. How do the starlets always pull off such put together traveling outfits?