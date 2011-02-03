Sienna Miller and Lara Stone Get Red Nosed

Beautiful people can be so funny sometimes. Sienna Miller, Helena Christensen, Alek Wek, Lara Stone and David Gandy got all dressed up and vamped it in historical-inspired Vivienne Westwood designed tees for Comic Relief’s 2011 Red Nose Day campaign, photographed by “I Do It For You” singer Bryan Adams.

Westwood explains all esoterically to Vogue UK, “I once did a collection called I Am Expensiv, meaning that we are supported by the suffering of the whole world in our privilege bubbles and we must try and help people a bit.”

It’s a totally Brit initialitive, meaning you probably can’t get in on it, but the pics are adorable, including Lara as Marilyn love.