Sienna Miller Lands Piaget Jewelry Campaign, Gives New Meaning To The Actress-Model

Sienna Miller has become one of those hard to come by actresses who is incredibly famous but doesn’t do much acting and when she does, few people are there to witness it. She is however, Anna-approved, evidenced by her Vogue September issue cover, and is well-liked by fashion in general.

Case in point: Miller has been signed to front luxury jewelry and watch brand Piaget’s campaign to commemorate 20 years of its popular Possession collection. True to form, she looks good doing it.

Piaget pulled out the big guns for the shoot, enlisinting makeup maven Gucci Westman, and Vogue stylist Elissa Santisi to prep the Brit beauty for the Raymond Meier-photographed pics. The result? A classic, fresh image (likely what the heritage company was going for) that showcases some simply stunning baubles highlighted by The Factory Girl‘s preternaturally pretty face. The campaign image above has just been released but expect more shots to roll out in the coming months.

Plus, in a 21st century marketing move, Piaget also posted a behind-the-scenes video and interviews from the shoot on their website and YouTube. Bonus points if you can determine if rumored to be on-again ex-fianc Jude Law was there to watch.

All images courtesy of Piaget