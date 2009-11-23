Sienna Miller and Jude Law: Back On?

It looks like there could be new beginnings for Jude Law and Sienna Miller who were reportedly spotted canoodling at The Box last Thursday eve. They shared a table and shots while Law, a regular at The Box, seemed to only have eyes for Miller despite the hopefuls who dropped by to say hello. Seems to us it’s on, especially since the two disappeared simultaneously around 3 am…

Law would be lucky for Miller to even think about taking him back…once a cheater always a cheater, right? Oh, and whatever happened to DJ Slinky Wizard? We’d rather see Law and Miller rekindle their long lost flame.