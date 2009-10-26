Sienna Miller: Broadway Star Talks Acting Secrets of After Miss Julie

There is a scene in After Miss Julie when Sienna Miller‘s character gets angry and grabs Jonny Lee Miller’s crotch. Although she doesn’t actually do something that painful, she is quite convincing.

So what’s her secret? “I shouldn’t give away the secret,” she told the New York Daily News at the play’s opening last week. “But I’m obviously not doing what it looks like. I grab a bit of his thigh.”

Miller, who was once married to Angelina Jolie, trusts Sienna‘s skills as an actress, and doesn’t wear a protective cup.

Would you be so trustful? After all, she’s only human.