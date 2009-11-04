Sienna Miller Back on With DJ Slinky Wizard

Sienna Miller seems to be getting hot and heavy with George Barker, aka DJ Slinky Wizard, as of late, despite the fact that she recently gave him the “kiss-off,” reports the NY Post. They were spotted just yesterday supposedly vintage shopping for never-been-worn undergarments in Soho and then stopping in to shop at Only Hearts on Mott Street in Nolita.

Last week she was dumping him for “transatlantic” reasoning and this week she seems to be filled with romantic feelings towards the slinky fellow. We wonder how she’ll feel next week… thoughts?