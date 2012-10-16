Sidewalk Couture: From Pastel Prep to Safari Chic, See Fall’s Best NYC Street Style

Although fabulous fashion is in style all year round in New York City, autumn is a particularly perfect time to test out the latest trends. Whether they’re running down the subway stairs or strutting down Fifth Avenue, the ladies of Manhattan know how to bring the hottest styles from the runway to reality.
That’s why we’ve compiled some of our favorite looks from around Manhattan and highlighted them with our new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.
For our latest round, we snapped a few statements like a trench vest and majorly cute paint-splattered dress, and took some styling cues in the art of unexpected pairings. But we also spotted a pared down white shirt ensemble, reminding us that sometimes, less is more. We gave the New York street styles we spotted our own creative spin using the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1’s handy S-Pen and one-of-a-kind S-Note functionality to create a gallery that’s as fun to browse as it was to make!
For more information on our relationship with Samsung: cmp.ly/3
Editor Preetma Singh strikes the right balance between flirty and feminine in this ruched, cut-out floral number.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Blogger Tamu McPherson is proof that pastels work no matter the season.
Editors Caroline Issa and Miroslava Duma go on safari by combining earthy tones and animal print.
Break up an an all-pink suit with a contrasting print, like this stylish streetwalker.
Blogger Liz Cherkasova goes for the mix up in sporty track pants, paired with elegant heels and a printed blouse.
Blogger Jenn Im works a utilitarian trench vest for the perfect early Autumn topper.
It-girl Shala Monroque looks effortless in a tomboyish jumper with an easy topknot.
Blogger Danielle Bernstein is creative cool in an artsy splatter-print dress and black boots.
Model Marie Piovesan stuns in her bombshell shades and red lips.
Princess Deena Abdulaziz works her fashion prowess in a classic black and white look.
