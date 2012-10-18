Sidewalk Couture: From All White To Print Mixing, See Fall’s Best NYC Street Style

Although fabulous fashion is in style all year round in New York City, autumn is a particularly perfect time to test out the latest trends. Whether they’re running down the subway stairs or strutting down Fifth Avenue, the ladies of Manhattan know how to bring the hottest styles from the runway to reality.

That’s why we’ve compiled some of our favorite looks from around Manhattan and highlighted them with our new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.

This time we spied a ton of print mixing, from animal stripes to polka dots, some standout fluoroescent dressing and sleek fashion forward power suiting. But sometimes, all it takes is a good pair of beat up kicks to land the perfect accessory. We gave the New York street styles we spotted our own creative spin using the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1’s handy S-Pen and one-of-a-kind S-Note functionality to create a gallery that’s as fun to browse as it was to make!

