Sidewalk Couture: From All White To Print Mixing, See Fall’s Best NYC Street Style

Although fabulous fashion is in style all year round in New York City, autumn is a particularly perfect time to test out the latest trends. Whether they’re running down the subway stairs or strutting down Fifth Avenue, the ladies of Manhattan know how to bring the hottest styles from the runway to reality.
That’s why we’ve compiled some of our favorite looks from around Manhattan and highlighted them with our new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.
This time we spied a ton of print mixing, from animal stripes to polka dots, some standout fluoroescent dressing and sleek fashion forward power suiting. But sometimes, all it takes is a good pair of beat up kicks to land the perfect accessory. We gave the New York street styles we spotted our own creative spin using the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1’s handy S-Pen and one-of-a-kind S-Note functionality to create a gallery that’s as fun to browse as it was to make!
For more information on our relationship with Samsung: cmp.ly/3
Editor Joanna Hillman works a modern take on power dressing in classic colors and gold jewels.
Writer Stephanie La Cava wows in a grid print blouse.
This stylish gal combines pastel with fluoroescent accents and heels for a major dose of color.
Editor Zanna Roberts Rassi glitters in flowy, gold polka dots.
Jessica Minkoff does denim right by adding leopard and zebra prints.
Allison Syrett is quirky-cute as can be in this tomboy inspired look.
Model Josephine Skriver is a perfect example of that off- duty style in jean shorts and sneaks.
Combine brights and crisp whites for an easy on- trend ensemble.
Off-set an earth hued skirt with a buttoned up blouse like the perfect pairing seen here.
Erin O Keefe is an expert in head-turning print mixing.
