Sidewalk Couture: From Tribal Prints to Galactic Hues, Check out Fall’s Best NYC Street Style

Although fabulous fashion is in style all year round in New York City, autumn is a particularly perfect time to test out the latest trends. Whether they’re running down the subway stairs or strutting down Fifth Avenue, the ladies of Manhattan know how to bring the hottest styles from the runway to reality.

That’s why we’ve compiled some of our favorite looks from around Manhattan and highlighted them with our new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.

For this round, we highlighted some must-have items like a chic blue camera bag and that unmistakable green tiger sweatshirt, which has been a runaway hit this season. We also got inspired by another range of prints from tribal to galactic as well as sleek simplicity. We gave the New York street styles we spotted our own creative spin using the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1’s handy S-Pen and one-of-a-kind S-Note functionality to create a gallery that’s as fun to browse as it was to make!

For more information on our relationship with Samsung: cmp.ly/3