Sidewalk Couture: From Tribal Prints to Galactic Hues, Check out Fall’s Best NYC Street Style

Although fabulous fashion is in style all year round in New York City, autumn is a particularly perfect time to test out the latest trends. Whether they’re running down the subway stairs or strutting down Fifth Avenue, the ladies of Manhattan know how to bring the hottest styles from the runway to reality.
That’s why we’ve compiled some of our favorite looks from around Manhattan and highlighted them with our new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.
For this round, we highlighted some must-have items like a chic blue camera bag and that unmistakable green tiger sweatshirt, which has been a runaway hit this season. We also got inspired by another range of prints from tribal to galactic as well as sleek simplicity. We gave the New York street styles we spotted our own creative spin using the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1’s handy S-Pen and one-of-a-kind S-Note functionality to create a gallery that’s as fun to browse as it was to make!
For more information on our relationship with Samsung: cmp.ly/3
Model Elena Perminova proves she’s it-girl status in the must-have sweatshirt of the season paired with a look-at-me leggy necklace.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Moda Operandi’s Taylor Tomasi Hill is a beauty in purple blooms.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Freelance editor Lauren Gould is a perfect mix in an ethnic print paired with denim and leather.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Model Hanne Gaby Odiele is a perfect mix in an ethnic print paired with denim and leather.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
FabSugar’s Hannah Weil lets the pants do the talking in this statement print.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Student Lily McGregor is polished to perfection in this sleek and chic look.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Blogger Chiara Ferragni rocks a mega-cute camera bag and tops off her sleek style with a draped jacket.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Fashion blogger Geneva van der Zeil is pastel pretty in a lavender skirt and white blouse combo, tempered by wide-brim hat.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Brand manager Erin Brennan is red hot in this bohemian ensemble complete with turquoise jewels.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Emmelie Gustafsson wows in a space-age print with piled on accessories.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding