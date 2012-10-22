Sidewalk Couture: From Stark Minimalism to Bold Accessories, See Fall’s Best NYC Street Style

Although fabulous fashion is in style all year round in New York City, autumn is a particularly perfect time to test out the latest trends. Whether they’re running down the subway stairs or strutting down Fifth Avenue, the ladies of Manhattan know how to bring the hottest styles from the runway to reality.
That’s why we’ve compiled some of our favorite looks from around Manhattan and highlighted them with our new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.
For our final installment we came across some true style stars that serve as perfect fall wardrobe inspiration. We went head over heels for everything from earth tones and stark minimalism, to statement pieces like a winning pair of clear sunnies and a blue felt fedora. And one particular pant suit reminded us that sometimes in fashion, its all about taking risks. We gave the New York street styles we spotted our own creative spin using the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1’s handy S-Pen and one-of-a-kind S-Note functionality to create a gallery that’s as fun to browse as it was to make!
For more information on our relationship with Samsung: cmp.ly/3
Blogger Jessica Stein tops it off in a blue felt fedora.
This stylish streetwalker is proof that Punk is definitely not dead.
Blogger Dana Suchow looks heavenly in head to toe earth tones.
DIY blogger Geneva Vanderzeil has a case of the blues in this gorgeous floral blazer.
Maria Nguyen has us dreaming of clean lines and minimalism.
Editor Tiyana Grulovic rocks some on-trend shades.
Model Erjona Ala stays chic in the rain in zig zags.
Russian beauty, Elena Perminova takes a risk in a head-turning avant garde pairing.
Model Tilda Lindstam has us waxing nostalgic in a 90s inspired blouse.
Blogger Kristina Bazan is ready for battle in a leather-sleeve army jacket.
