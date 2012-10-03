Sidewalk Couture: New York City Street Style

Although fab fashion is in style all year round in New York City, autumn is a particularly perfect time to test out the latest trends. Whether they’re strutting down the subway platform or running down 5th Avenue, the ladies of Manhattan know how to bring the hottest styles from the runway to reality.
That’s why we’ve compiled some of our favorite looks from around Manhattan this past week and highlighted them with our new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.
We’ve been out on the streets spotting tons of bold brights, rocker tees and accessories, and mix-and-match prints (to name a few). Then we gave the New York street styles we spotted our own creative spin using the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1’s handy S-Pen and one-of-a-kind S-Note functionality to create a gallery that’s as fun to browse as it was to make!
For more information on our relationship with Samsung: cmp.ly/3
Candice Lake
Candice rocks all white after Labor Day.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Bri Colem
Spotted on Spring Street, Bri rocking a Rick Owen’s tee paired with Nike’s.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Andy Arthur & Kate Kink
Andy and Kate both paired bold prints and a white tee.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Miles McMillan
Miles is casual cool in his cropped black jeans.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Marianne Theodereson
We’re loving Marianne’s circular shades and bright colors.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Liu Wen
Liu’s skull and cross bone loafers complete this rocker chic look.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Catheine Litke
Catheine is embracing the bear mid drifts trend.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Zana Roberts Rossi
Zana’s skirt rolls three major trends (cut outs, stripes and pleats) into one amazing skirt.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Xiao Wang
Spotted on Greene St: Xiao pairs a Sonia Rykiel jumpsuit with Dr. Martens.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Sara Blomqvist
Sara works the minimal make up look.
Illustrations created with our Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1
Photo:
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding