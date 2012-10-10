Sidewalk Couture: From Perfect Prints to Bold Bags, Check Out Fall’s Best NYC Street Style

Although fabulous fashion is in style all year round in New York City, autumn is a particularly perfect time to test out the latest trends. Whether they’re running down the subway stairs or strutting down Fifth Avenue, the ladies of Manhattan know how to bring the hottest styles from the runway to reality.

That’s why we’ve compiled some of our favorite looks from around Manhattan and highlighted them with our new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.

This time around, we’re crushing hard on a variety of prints from delicate florals to bold paisley, perfect for the fall transition weather. We also spied some major statement pieces, like a bright, boxy clutch, an eye-catching striped shift and an oh-so-adorable hair piece. We gave the New York street styles we spotted our own creative spin using the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1’s handy S-Pen and one-of-a-kind S-Note functionality to create a gallery that’s as fun to browse as it was to make!

