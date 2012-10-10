Sidewalk Couture: From Perfect Prints to Bold Bags, Check Out Fall’s Best NYC Street Style

Although fabulous fashion is in style all year round in New York City, autumn is a particularly perfect time to test out the latest trends. Whether they’re running down the subway stairs or strutting down Fifth Avenue, the ladies of Manhattan know how to bring the hottest styles from the runway to reality.
That’s why we’ve compiled some of our favorite looks from around Manhattan and highlighted them with our new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1.
This time around, we’re crushing hard on a variety of prints from delicate florals to bold paisley, perfect for the fall transition weather. We also spied some major statement pieces, like a bright, boxy clutch, an eye-catching striped shift and an oh-so-adorable hair piece. We gave the New York street styles we spotted our own creative spin using the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1’s handy S-Pen and one-of-a-kind S-Note functionality to create a gallery that’s as fun to browse as it was to make!
For more information on our relationship with Samsung: cmp.ly/3
Teen Vogue editor Jane Keltner de Valle keeps it chic in a sheer painterly floral skirt.
Fashion blogger Peony Lim makes a head-turning fashion statement with her flirty and femme hairpiece.
This sidewalk stroller caught our eye with her shimmering shift dress.
Model Dorothea Barth-Jorgensen keeps it perfectly effortless in a simple menswear-inspired ensemble.
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Model Nadejda Savcova is an ethereal vision in this breezy, feather-print dress.
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Blogger Aimee Song takes us to the tropics in her sunny palm prints and purple shades.
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Writer Stephanie La Cava wears her art on her back with this museum-worthy angelic print.
Makeup artist Kristen Gallegos is a gothic beauty in head-to-toe black.
AdamKatzSinding.com/Adam Katz Sinding
Freelance editor Miroslava Duma makes a case for color blocking in this bold striped shift and matching bag.
Refinery 29 editor Annie Georgia Greenberg shows us that more is definitely more by pairing this paisley print with a bright orange, boxy clutch.
