Side Boob, Crop Tops & More: Defending Miley Cyrus & Her Sexy Style

Miley Cyrus. Sweet, sweet Miley Ray. Where do I begin? The teenybopper Hannah Montana star was Disney’s most lucrative princess for years until puberty reared its ugly and inevitable head and Miley discovered her penchant for salvia and hot dudes. It certainly didn’t help that as her fame and visibility grew at a rapid pace, her trailer park royalty parents Billy Ray and Tish began divorce proceedings (they have since reconciled).

Needless to say, Nashville’s heiress apparent was evolving under the watchful eyes of the American media. Miley is no stranger to scrutiny, and just last night when she stepped out at the Billboard Music Awards in an incredibly awesome Jean Paul Gaultier blazer, Twitter exploded with remarks about her decreasing weight and overexposed body. I wanted to slap everyone who felt this way. She is a workout freak, who is frequently photographed leaving Pilates. Do not fault her for being healthy. I’m certainly not healthy and have worked out once in the past month so just know I’m not some diehard gym rat standing up for a fellow fitness addict. I genuinely feel that Miley seems okay and is merely a 19-year-old girl undergoing physical changes and adjusting as such. Until there is an incredibly clear problem, let’s leave that issue alone.

Okay now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s discuss her style. I forget which publication it was so sorry for not crediting you, but a few months ago, some absolute genius proclaimed that La Cyrus’ style is that of “your stoner girlfriend.” That’s really just so accurate it makes me want to cry of happiness and relief that there’s someone out there who just gets it. Anyway, yeah. Miley seemed to be perpetually clad in jeans and a flannel (which usually had like, a freakin’ smiley face or something equally atrocious on it) with no signs of stopping. But now, she has morphed into a complete style goddess and every time she hits a red carpet, I am wowed.

She caused quite a stir at the Hunger Games premiere red carpet in an Emilio Pucci sheer skirt and bustier combo that led many critics to claim she was stealing the spotlight from her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, a star of the film. Screw that. If she has the body and confidence to work a straight-off-the-runway belly shirt that would make a Hooters employee blush, you can’t blame her. There’s no such thing as age appropriate anymore in Hollywood — and she’s not doing meth in the back of the Beverly so I really don’t care if I see a little midriff.

Side boob, crop tops, sheer for days: These are all characteristics of the new Miley’s fashion sense, and I love it. Sorry if you don’t. Enough preaching from me. I’m going to fashion a #TeamMiley t-shirt out of two doilies and a roach clip.

