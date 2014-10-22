Listen to Sia’s Intense Version of ‘You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile’

Surely you’ve heard that “Annie,” the classic comic strip-turned-Broadway musical-turned-movie, is being remade yet again, yes? It stars Quvenzhané Wallis as the titular character, Jamie Foxx as “Will” (but you’d know him as Daddy Warbucks), and Cameron Diaz as the bitter, boozy Miss Hannigan.

Because the movie is being updated for modern day, it seems only appropriate that the songs are getting a makeover too, right? Judging from the trailer, it seems most of the musical numbers (“The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow,” “It’s a Hard Knock Life”) were just tweaked for sound quality, but “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” got a major overhaul—from Sia, no less.

Sia Furler, who wrote a million of your favorite songs, is coming off her smash hit “Chandelier” and seems to be sticking with singing for the time being. The song is intense and over-the-top, with a full orchestra complimenting Sia’s rich, throaty voice. An interesting contrast to the song’s positive message, for sure. Take a listen here:

“Annie” opens just in time for Christmas on December 19. Will you see it? Do you like Sia’s take on the Broadway classic? Share in the comments!