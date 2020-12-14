Sia Says Shia Labeouf ‘Conned’ Her into an ‘Adulterous Relationship’ Amid FKA Twigs’ Abuse claims

More to the story. Sia claimed Shia Labeouf “conned” her amid FKA Twigs’ abuse suit. For those who don’t know, FKA, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, accused Labeouf, her ex-boyfriend, of sexual assault and knowingly giving her an STD in a lawsuit filed on Friday, December 11.

After news of FKA‘s lawsuit, Sia took to her Twitter to accuse Labeouf of tricking her into an “adulterous relationship.” “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away,” she wrote.

She continued in a second tweet, “Also I love you @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

After Sia’s tweet, FKA gave her support to the “Chandelier” singer. “i’m sorry @Sia this reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other <3. Love you back @Sia. You’re an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity <3,” FKA tweeted.

In her suit on Friday, FKA claimed that Labeouf threatened to crash his car with her in the passenger seat after an argument in February 2019. She also alleged that Labeouf once woke up in the middle of the night and choked her. On the same car ride, FKA claimed that Labeouf stopped at a gas station, where he allegedly threw her against the car, screamed in her face and forced her back in the vehicle.

Per the suit, FKA accused Labeouf of “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery, assault, inflctions of emotional distress and knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease. In a statement to The New York Times, Labeouf claimed that “many of these allegations are not true,” but accepts “accountability” for his mistakes. He also said that he’s in therapy, is currently sober and is in a 12-step program. “I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism. I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way,” he said.

He continued in another statement. “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”