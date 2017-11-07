Sia Posted a Naked Photo of Herself So the Paparazzi Wouldn’t

Sia just won the internet. The 41-year-old singer recently learned that someone (a.k.a. a member of the paparazzi) was trying to sell a nude picture of her to her fans. So what’d she do? She took matters into her own hands and posted the photo herself. (Hero status achieved.)

On Tuesday, Sia alerted fans on Twitter that a paparazzo was trying to shop a naked picture of her. To ensure that the sleazy scumbag doesn’t make any money off her invasion of privacy, Sia tweeted the photo herself. The photo, which appears to be taken from several yards away, shows Sia standing on her balcony nude with her backside to the camera likely unaware that someone was taking her picture. (So yeah—pretty darn creepy.)

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” she tweeted.

Unfortunately, per the screenshot Sia shared, there is more than one nude photo of her. The screenshot, which shows a text conversation between the seller and a potential customer, states that there are 14 more unblurred nude photos, meaning that Sia’s nightmare might not be over.

However, Sia’s nude photo tweet surely lowers the stock of the others. We just hope that the 14 other nude photos stay hidden forever. But even if they do leak, we’re certain that Sia will have the most epic response, per usual.