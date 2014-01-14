How To Do Everything Better: Shuck Oysters Like a Master

New year, new you. With that in mind, follow along as we hit up experts in far-ranging fields from fashion to hospitality to travel for their thoughts on how to do everything better this year.

You’ve mastered a lot of kitchen techniques over the years, but for some reason shucking oysters has always eluded you. Never fear, Anthony Pane, the master shucker (yes, it’s a thing) at Seattle’s oyster bar The Walrus and the Carpenter is here to help.

What You’ll Need:

Oyster knife

Clean kitchen towel

Rubber gloves

Crushed ice

A serving tray

Directions:

Step 1: First, rinse your oysters in cold running water and scrub them if they are really dirty. Not taking the time to clean out any shell fragments left in the oyster can leave your guests spitting. If you are not shucking them immediately, store them in the refrigerator in a perforated container with a wet towel and ice covering them.

Step 2: Using either a rubber glove or a clean kitchen towel to protect your hand from the shell and the knife, hold the oyster cup side down in your palm with the hinge towards you and the knife in your dominant hand.

Step 3: Insert the knife into the hinge of the oyster. Once the tip is inserted about a quarter of an inch, twist the knife to pop the seal. Follow the contour of the top shell with the knife, cut through the adductor muscle and remove the top shell.

Step 4: To cut the adductor muscle on the bottom of the shell, guide the knife under the oyster from the top and slice the muscle, keeping the oyster intact and preserving as much of the oyster liquor as possible. Serve on ice.