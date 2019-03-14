StyleCaster
Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.

My excitement for the upcoming Hulu show Shrill knows no bounds. (If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, please do, because I have a feeling the series is going to be amazing.) Based on the people in the cast and the comedy-centric community of friends they boast, I knew the Shrill premiere red carpet would be filled with effortlessly cool style. And, of course, I was freakin’ right.

The creator of the show, SNL‘s Aidy Bryant (and my queen!) and all her friends and co-stars came out to support the premiere of Shrill on Wednesday—and they all dressed like cool kids. When you get a bunch of comedy stars in one place—especially outside of awards season, where everyone is strutting in fancy-ass ensembles—you get the kind of style that doesn’t try too hard, but still looks amazing. Every celebrity who showed up at the Shrill premiere boasted a straightforward and cool AF vibe. In many ways, the outfits were all encouraging—I could actually see myself wearing several of them. That typically doesn’t happen during a red carpet event. Yet, these comedy stars made me feel like I was looking at a group of well-dressed friends, and I seriously appreciated that.

From Aidy Bryant, to Kate Mckinnon, Elaine Hendrix (TBT to her iconic role as Meredith Blake in The Parent Trap) and Lolly Adefope, this group of comedy actors might have unlocked the key to looking both stylish and effortlessly chill at the same time. I rounded up some of the best looks from the Shrill red carpet, so you, too, can witness the ~cool kid~ vibe these celebrities exude.

shutterstock 10153672ag Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Lolly Adefope

shutterstock 10152310a Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.

2. Dan Amboyer

shutterstock 10152310j Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.

3. Aidy Bryant

shutterstock 10152310af Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.

4. Ringo Merea

shutterstock 10152310be Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.

5. Rebecca Henderson

shutterstock 10152310bz Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.

6. Britne Oldford

shutterstock 10152310c Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.

7. Lindy West

shutterstock 10152310h Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.

8. Ali Rushfield

shutterstock 10152310y Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Jessy Hodges

shutterstock 10153672am Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

10. John Cameron Mitchell

shutterstock 10153672bg Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

11. Ian Owens

shutterstock 10153672cz Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

12. Patti Harrison

shutterstock 10153672x Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

13. Aya Cash

shutterstock 10153672y Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

14. Melanie Field

shutterstock 10153711at Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

15. Kate McKinnon

shutterstock 10153711au Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

16. Elaine Hendrix

shutterstock 10153711q Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

17. Mery Racauchi

