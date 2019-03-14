Every Effortlessly Cool Look From the ‘Shrill’ Premiere Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

My excitement for the upcoming Hulu show Shrill knows no bounds. (If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, please do, because I have a feeling the series is going to be amazing.) Based on the people in the cast and the comedy-centric community of friends they boast, I knew the Shrill premiere red carpet would be filled with effortlessly cool style. And, of course, I was freakin’ right.

The creator of the show, SNL‘s Aidy Bryant (and my queen!) and all her friends and co-stars came out to support the premiere of Shrill on Wednesday—and they all dressed like cool kids. When you get a bunch of comedy stars in one place—especially outside of awards season, where everyone is strutting in fancy-ass ensembles—you get the kind of style that doesn’t try too hard, but still looks amazing. Every celebrity who showed up at the Shrill premiere boasted a straightforward and cool AF vibe. In many ways, the outfits were all encouraging—I could actually see myself wearing several of them. That typically doesn’t happen during a red carpet event. Yet, these comedy stars made me feel like I was looking at a group of well-dressed friends, and I seriously appreciated that.

From Aidy Bryant, to Kate Mckinnon, Elaine Hendrix (TBT to her iconic role as Meredith Blake in The Parent Trap) and Lolly Adefope, this group of comedy actors might have unlocked the key to looking both stylish and effortlessly chill at the same time. I rounded up some of the best looks from the Shrill red carpet, so you, too, can witness the ~cool kid~ vibe these celebrities exude.

1. Lolly Adefope

2. Dan Amboyer

3. Aidy Bryant

4. Ringo Merea

5. Rebecca Henderson

6. Britne Oldford

7. Lindy West

8. Ali Rushfield

9. Jessy Hodges

10. John Cameron Mitchell

11. Ian Owens

12. Patti Harrison

13. Aya Cash

14. Melanie Field

15. Kate McKinnon

16. Elaine Hendrix

17. Mery Racauchi