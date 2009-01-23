Despite the heavy feeling of gloom and doom, the shuttering of stores, clothing lines, and other players on the fashion scene from fabric manufacturers to vendors, the shows will go on at Bryant Park this February.

IMG Fashion, which produces Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City, had a briefing this week to keep everyone calm and upbeat about the state of the (fashion) nation.

WWD reports that 63 shows are confirmed in the tents, and IMG expects two more to confirm. This would only be two fewer than February 2008.

Some designers, like Vera Wang and Betsey Johnson, have left the tents for a new venue while others, like William Rast, Yigal Azrouël, Tommy Hilfiger and J.Mendel are either returning or are new labels showing.

WWD also says that some designers are deciding to have a group show to cut on costs, and the industry is helping each other out. See Charles Nolan, who offered up his studio space for shows, and Michael Bastian who will present his collection there. Gilt Groupe, meanwhile, will be sponsoring the Richard Chai show this season.

Fern Mallis, senior vice president of IMG Fashion and frequent judge on <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/blog/tags/project-runway” target=”_blank”>Project Runway, said sponsorship is by and large on par with previous seasons (perhaps that has something to do with their long-term agreements with IMG).

The upshot? Fashion’s beat will go on.