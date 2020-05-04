5 Shows Like ‘Westworld’ to Watch if You’re Still Processing That Wild Finale

Westworld season 1 is a work of art. A show about a world where people hunt human-like robots for sport until the robots revolt? *Chef’s kiss.* As we await for season 4, these shows like Westworld should keep us company and fill the sci-fi-loving hole in our hearts.

Westworld, created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, premiered on HBO in 2016. Loosely based on the 1973 film of the same name, the sci-fi series followed a group of “hosts” at a Wild, Wild West-themed amusement park called Westworld, where human guests could hunt and kill androids for fun. The first season followed the start of the hosts’ evolution, while the second season followed the hosts’ massacre of almost every human employee and guest that worked at Westworld and its parent company, Delos Inc. The third season was the first Westworld season to be set outside the park. It followed Dolores Abernathy, the first and oldest host, as she sought revenge against Delos.

As Westworld fans know, the show is full or turns and twists and makes for an excellent sci-fi series. Those still in quarantine may be curious to know what shows to watch now that Westworld season 4 is months (and maybe years away). Don’t fear. Stream these shows like Westworld ahead.

Orphan Black

Orphan Black, which ran on BBC from 2013 to 2017, follows Sarah Manning, a con artist, who witnesses the suicide of a woman, Beth Childs, who looks exactly like her. Sarah soon finds out that there are more women like Beth and that she’s one of dozens of clones. Over the course of five seasons, the show, which won lead actress Tatiana Maslany an Emmy in 2016, unravels how a horrible science experiment resulted in Sarah and her “sisters.”

Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon premiered on Netflix in 2018. The show, based on a Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 novel of the same title, explores a world where human consciousness can be transferred to new and different bodies. The series follows Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned investigator, who is tasked with solving a murder. Each season sees the lead, nicknamed Tak, in a new body.

Humans

AMC’s Humans ran from 2015 to 2018. Much like Westworld, the series, based on the Swedish show Real Humans, explores a world where robot-like synths exist and are assigned to different roles, from prostitutes to servants. Also like Westworld, the show examines themes of artificial intelligence and how the social, cultural and psychological impact synths have on the humans around them.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror premiered on Netflix in 2011, and since then, it’s been a fan favorite for sci-fi fans. Each episode explores a different alternate world where technology has negatively affected modern society. Much like Westworld, the show examines how society’s reliance on technology can turn into their greatest nightmare.

The Twilight Zone

The OG Twilight Zone ran from 1959 to 1964. Since then, the series has been rebooted three times, but its most recent, starring actors like Steven Yeun, John Cho and Jacob Tremblay, is one of its best. Similar to Black Mirror, the series is an anthology, where each episode is a standalone story about some supernatural or disturbing occurrence that causes its characters to freak out. The title of the show references a phrase that people used to use to describe surreal experiences.

