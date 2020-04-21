5 Shows Like ‘Too Hot to Handle’ for Your Next Steamy Bingefest

Let’s face it—if you haven’t given trashy reality television a chance before, now’s the time. Nobody is going to judge you, especially if you’re actually encouraged to stay home these days. You might as well binge shows like Too Hot to Handle on Netflix, which aside from being wildly entertaining, have the added benefit of distracting you from all the stressful things going on in the world right now. You deserve the break.

If you’re reading this list, chances are you’re already a seasoned reality TV pro. But there are also those of us who got roped into Netflix’s latest onslaught of, well, surprisingly good dating series in 2020 like Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind, who might be searching for earlier relics of the genre to enjoy.

Whichever category you fall into, there’s a show on this list that begs a watch (or rewatch) from you soon. Continue reading for StyleCaster’s recommendations for best reality television and dating shows available to stream now.

Love Island, UK (6 Seasons)

Fans of Too Hot to Handle will see some awfully familiar things when they give Love Island a spin. The UK-based reality dating show got its own American spinoff in 2019, with both versions pretty much serving as a foundation for Netflix’s latest series. Tropical retreat? Check. Hot singles? Check. Cash Prize? Also, check. Sprinkle in the added drama of hookups and fallouts, and you’ve got yourself the perfect binge.

90 Day Fiancé (7 Seasons)

Engaged couples try their hand at living together—often for the very first time—in this series profiling long-distance relationships. When the U.S. is involved, these engagements can only last a maximum of 90 days before couples must marry. Either that or someone loses their visa and must return to their home country. Is three months enough time to decide you’re ready to spend the rest of your life with someone? Are some just in it for citizenship? Let these betrothed pairs clue you in.

The Millionaire Matchmaker (2 Seasons)

It’s hard to feel sympathetic for the mega-wealthy, but The Millionaire Matchmaker highlights a unique issue: What happens when celebrities or rich socialities try to date? Patti Stanger does her best to pair these demanding clients with the person of their dreams—you know, sans gold-diggers.

Jersey Shore (6 Seasons)

Honestly, if you haven’t given Jersey Shore a chance, what are you waiting for? Catch up ahead of the season 3 finale for spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The Circle (1 Season)

Think of this as Netflix’s way of satisfying the Big Brother and Catfish stans out there. This modern update premiered in early 2020, using the best tactics of both series in a reality competition twist where contestants interact solely through a social media app—choosing to represent themselves however they want to be seen. The best-rated contestant, real or fake, wins.

Available to stream on Netflix.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.