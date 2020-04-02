Can’t Get Over ‘Tiger King’? Watch These Wild Documentaries Next

Joe Exotic’s Netflix series leaves some seriously big shoes to fill. Now officially the streaming platform’s No. 1 show in the U.S., the extremely bingeable docuseries has left fans hungry for any other shows like Tiger King to fill the void. But while there are plenty of true-crime docs to stream on Netflix and beyond, there are even fewer that match Tiger King‘s bent on animal rights and activism.

It doesn’t mean they don’t exist, though. They do, and if anything, the below documentaries and docuseries are more complex than your average crime series. There’s nothing more frustrating, and disturbing at times, than these stories of corruption between animals and humans. (And if we’re taking a nod from our first selection, let’s remind ourselves that *technically* we’re animals, too.)

Whether Tiger King left you with an itch for animal activism, or you’re already looking for a murder mystery as wild as Carole Baskin’s missing husband, there’s an option or two for you, below. Read on for StyleCaster’s five picks for titles to watch after Tiger King on Netflix.

The Most Dangerous Animal of All (2020)

In 2014, one man published a New York Times best-selling memoir about his search for his father. Turns out, this search led the author to more than just a deadbeat dad discovery; he realized that his father may have been the Zodiac killer—a.k.a., among the deadliest and still-at-large serial killers in America. This new docuseries for FX probes this man’s story for all it’s worth.

Don’t F*ck With Cats (2019)

When netizens encounter a horrifying instance of animal abuse posted right to YouTube, they take up a personal mission to find the man behind the video—someone they believe is depicting all the warning signs of a serial killer. This docuseries follows the unlikely heroes as they manage to hunt down a criminal on the web.

Available to stream on Netflix.

Tyke Elephant Outlaw (2015)

Over two decades ago, an elephant named Tyke crushed her trainer to death after suffering abuse in an animal circus ring. Tyke Elephant Outlaw tells the story of the big creature who managed to break free, if only at a terrifying cost.

Available to stream on Netflix.

Blackfish (2013)

Commonly heralded as one of the most incisive animal abuse documentaries of our time, Blackfish tells the infamous story of the aquarium theme park, SeaWorld, and their captive animal practices. The documentary focuses on one misunderstood beast in particular: Tilikum, a killer whale responsible for taking the lives of several people.

The Elephant in the Living Room (2010)

Long before Tiger King took off, documentaries like The Elephant in the Living Room were tracing the strange history of Americans keeping exotic animals as pets. Consider this your prequel.

Available to stream on STARZ with Hulu.

