If You’ve Been in TV Purgatory Since ‘The Good Place’ Ended, Watch These Shows Next

Even good things must come to an end, and The Good Place is no exception. The knockout comedy starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and several more, wrapped up its series finale with a fourth season in Jan. 2020, and we’ve been craving shows like The Good Place ever since. Good thing those exist.

OK, enough with the “good” puns—we don’t want to put showrunner Michael Schur, the mastermind behind this series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Parks & Recreation, to shame. When Schur announced The Good Place’s finale, he made sure we knew that an early end was in the show’s best interest: “At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant,” he said in a statement.

Lucky for us, the shows up ahead are no less rare and fulfilling. Enjoy these five shows to stream after finishing The Good Place.

Pushing Daisies

Ned has a rare gift: the power to bring things back from the dead. But there’s a catch—if he touches his subject a second time, back to the grave it goes. Which puts him in a bit of a predicament when he wants to resurrect his childhood sweetheart, Chuck. Consider this a lesson in social distancing before it was cool.

Better Off Ted

Ted is a nice guy with a capital-N. He’s too good, especially for the company he works for—Veridian Dynamics—whose motto is quite literally “Money before people.” If that isn’t a parable for our times, I don’t know what else is; but somehow, Ted navigates it all with grace (and absurdist humor for all of us watching).

Drop Dead Diva

Forget wanting to be a model—Drop Dead Diva follows the story of one such wannabe strutter who dies after a tragic accident, only to come back to life as a self-described “queen-sized” lawyer who is even more beloved and respected than she ever could’ve hoped to be. Accepting this new life is the empowering, fun journey she never expected.

Superstore

It’s about time retail workers got their own sitcom. The trials and tribulations of the sales floor were always ripe for the picking—creator Justin Spitzer finally grabbed hold, placing the wonderful America Ferrera in a lead role as Superstore‘s model employee, Amy, who tries to keep it all together.

Forever

There’s not much that can be said about Forever, a sublime miniseries on Amazon Prime, that wouldn’t spoil it. About all you need to know is this: Like The Good Place, this show turns the idea of heaven on its head. Oh, and it stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen. What more could you ask for!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.