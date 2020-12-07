These Shows Like ‘The Crown’ Are Perfect for Fans of Royal Drama

You might already be looking for other shows like The Crown after watching the latest season on Netflix, in which case, you’ve come to the right place.

There are plenty more royally intense rifts and monarchical feuds for any fan of The Crown to enjoy—even if you’re still reeling from the events of season four. The Netflix drama tackled the politics of Margaret Thatcher’s position as the first female prime minister and, as per usual, the personal dramas of the royal family. This time, however, the spotlight was on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship and, well, impending divorce.

But their troubled marriage certainly isn’t the first in royal history, British or otherwise. These other shows like The Crown paint a pretty clear picture of that, and of everything else fans of period dramas just keep coming back for. Read on ahead for the best shows like The Crown to binge next.

Catherine the Great

This four-part miniseries by HBO follows the story of Russia’s longest-ruling empress, Catherine II— played none other than the Dame herself, Helen Mirren—as she navigates the sexism and contentious affairs that come along with being a rare woman in power during the 18th-century. Sometimes, that means trading diplomacy for tyranny, and Catherine the Great doesn’t shy away from the harsher truths of her pursuits.

Victoria

Victoria takes place after the death of King William IV in 1837, when his 18-year-old niece is appointed to take the throne. As the show’s namesake suggests, this young monarch is who the world comes to know as Queen Victoria, a.k.a. Queen Elizabeth II’s great-great-grandmother. This well-loved ITV period drama follows the reign of Britain’s matriarch through 63 years of international rule, motherhood, and royal rifts between the English and German sides of the royal family (these dramas are so juicy, they give modern-day royal feuds a run for their money).

The Great

Maybe historical plotlines aren’t really your thing, in which case, The Great will feel like a nice way to enjoy a period drama genre without all the stuffy facts. Hulu’s take on Catherine the Great’s reign as Empress of Russia is much more of a satire, which sees her plan to overthrow her husband, Peter III (a true story) and manufacture a wild plot to have him killed (maybe true, but never proven). Elle Fanning plays a clever, bawdy young empress, opposite a clueless Nicholas Hoult.

The White Queen

Starz’s The White Queen is set during the 15th century’s Wars of the Roses, which sees three women—Elizabeth Woodville, Margaret Beaufort and Anne Neville—each attempting to secure their seat on the English throne. Plus, this drama’s a twofer: Once you’re finished watching, the sequel The White Princess is waiting to fill the void.

Downton Abbey

Obviously, no list of period pieces is complete without Downton Abbey. Over the course of six seasons, this fan-favorite drama follows the soapy lives of an aristocratic family for a decade in 20th century England—all as their country goes through some of its most major events in history.

