Consider These Shows As Your Modern Update to ‘Sex and the City’

It’s no question that many of us are taking comfort in rewatching old favorites—but even Carrie and Mr. Big’s love affair gets old after the umpteenth watch. In case you need someone to tell you: Seriously, it’s OK to look for other shows like Sex and the City now. It’s time.

The good thing is, SATC’s strong female leads inspired so many other TV series to follow in their footsteps. In the last couple of decades (!) since the cult rom-com drama hit the screen, television introduced a new wave of fabulously feminist, sex-positive content for the next generation of brunching babes and beaus to enjoy. So whether it’s the struggle of being a confident career-woman, the messiness of dating in the 21st-century, or even the thrills of city living—these shows might just be the diverse, modern update you’ve been waiting for. Keep on reading for Stylecaster’s next-binge picks for SATC lovers.

Insecure

Few television series have been able to capture the real-life cadence and context of girl talk as well as SATC—that is, until HBO’s Insecure came along. And that’s especially true for Black and brown girls who never saw their relationships or perspectives represented in SATC’s brunches; this Los Angeles-based update by the brilliant Issa Rae is your answer.

Younger

When in doubt of what to watch next, it’s always worth taking a look at whatever else a series creator has worked on. Luckily for SATC fans, showrunner Darren Star has another relevant show up his sleeve. Think of Younger as a future glimpse into Carrie Bradshaw’s life in the publishing world, as it follows a woman in her 40s who lies about her age to land a job in the industry.

The Bold Type

Don’t let this (admittedly cheesy) trailer fool you—The Bold Type delivers on a surprisingly deep journey for its three protagonists. Just like every SATC lady makes big moves in love and career, the Bold Type women tackle those struggles in the millennial/Gen-Z world. Also, we finally get the queer representation that even SATC missed out on.

Shrill

SNL alum Aidy Bryant stars in this wildly relatable Hulu Original Series, based in part on author Lindy West’s novel, Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. In it, we meet Annie—a young journalist working at her career and at home to accept the person she’s always been.

Being Mary Jane

This sorely underrated series is probably the BET network’s best gem. Being Mary Jane stars the wonderful Gabrielle Union as an equally strong-willed woman to the person she is in real life. Her journey begins as she moves to a big city to become a reporter—but it isn’t long before love and loss get in the way.

