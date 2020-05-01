5 Shows Like ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to Watch Now That TV’s Best Sitcom Is Over

If there’s anything Schitt’s Creek has taught us over the course of its six seasons, it’s that family can be just as funny as they are frustrating. We’re going to be holding onto that funny part when it comes to looking for other shows like Schitt’s Creek. While the series’ exit is leaving us with an “Ew, David”-sized hole in comedy, at least audiences still have plenty of options to grab onto.

ICYMI, the quirky Canadian sitcom wrapped up with the sweetest of series’ finales on April 7, 2020. But don’t worry, we won’t be leaking any spoilers here if you haven’t caught up yet (Season 6 hasn’t landed on Netflix as of May 2020, so we feel you there). Just as the cord-cutters amongst us must wait for it to land on the streaming platform, those who caught the finale on-air are already feeling the loss.

So buckle up, bebes. Here are five shows like Schitt’s Creek to fill the void during these trying times.

Dead to Me

When Jen’s husband dies in a tragic car crash, she finds an unlikely friend in Judy, an offbeat artist who joins her grief support group one afternoon. Their shared loss suddenly feels a little lighter thanks to their dry humor, much like Moira and David Rose’s banter. What makes Dead to Me really shine, though, are the secrets that bubble underneath. Who said comedies can’t have their fair share of drama?

Kim’s Convenience

If you’re looking for a lovable Canadian comedy chock full of similar Schitt’s Creekisms, look no further than Kim’s Convenience. Think of this series as your family-owned business sitcom à la the Rosebud Motel, only this time, it’s a Korean family at the helm, bringing their own unique struggles (and joys) to the counter.

The Kominsky Method

Two aging Hollywood mainstays are learning to lean on each other more than ever in The Kominsky Method. Starring Michael Douglas as an industry star-turned-acting coach, and Alan Arkin as his longtime agent, Norman Newlander, the pair tackle all the changes—from hair loss and love lost—that we can all (sorta) look forward to in our golden years. These two make it funnier than it sounds.

Broad City

For plenty of us watching Schitt’s Creek, it was likely one of the shows in recent memory to set a real precedent for queer stories at the heart of what would otherwise be your typical family sitcom. Broad City promises the same, and this time, led by two absurdly hilarious anti-heroines, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson.

Atypical

Atypical is one of the finest family comedies in a minute. The series follows Sam, a teen on the autism spectrum. Part of the show’s triumph is particularly how Sam’s identity complicates our narrative of what “normal” means, anyway. Another part? His friends and family—from his overbearing mother to his sex-fiend best (and only) friend—make this series more hilarious than the trailer lets on.

