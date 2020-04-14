5 Shows Like ‘Ozark’ to Tide You Over Until Next Season

Who else blitzed through season three like a freight train? You’re not alone. We waited what felt like forever for Ozark‘s return, and now that we’re done bingeing, we’re right back in limbo. I don’t know about you, but I will definitely be needing some other shows like Ozark to fill the void until next season.

Let’s be real: It won’t be the same—after all, nothing gives me life quite like Ruth Langmore’s supreme sass—but it’s better than nothing. And honestly? You might even find yourself a new favorite.

Below, we’ve included five series available to stream on either Netflix or Hulu that mirror the parts of Ozark we love best: the dark family secrets, criminal dealings, and all. Give them a try as we wait a long (seriously, too long) time for Ozark season 4.

The Killing (4 Seasons, 2011-2014)

What happens when a former narcos detective and prim-and-proper investigator get assigned to a murder case? Well, The Killing proves the pairing, just like the crime, won’t be so simple. This acclaimed AMC crime series originally found streaming glory on Netflix, but all four seasons are now available on Hulu.

Top of the Lake (2 Seasons, 2013)

When a local drug lord’s daughter goes missing, her disappearance sparks more than a missing-persons case. The girl is only 12, but already five months pregnant when she is last seen standing up to her neck in a freezing New Zealand lake. What unfolds can only be described as a difficult probe into the circumstances the led her there in the first place.

Bloodline (3 Seasons, 2015-2017)

Often called one of Netflix’s best “slow-burn” dramas, you’ll need to give Bloodline a chance before making any snap judgments. But if you stick with it, it will be worth it. Kyle Chandler leads in stunning force, while Ben Mendelsohn delivers a spotlight performance in this story of staggering family secrets now coming to light—at dire cost, of course.

Available to stream on Netflix.

Better Call Saul (5 Seasons, 2015-2020)

We promised there’d be no obvious picks like Breaking Bad on this list (which, if you really haven’t watched already, is also available on Netflix), but that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t include its loose prequel, Better Call Saul. Stick with it past Season 1, and you might begin to understand why some BB fans dare to say this crooked lawyer’s escapades are even better than Walter White in his heyday.

Available to stream on Netflix.

The Sinner (3 Seasons, 2017-2020)

We’re all sinners—at least to some degree or another. What anthology crime series The Sinner accomplishes so brilliantly is the task of teasing out how any of us, really, can become sinners of monstrous proportions. How we get there isn’t so simple as pinpointing psychopaths or crazed murderers. We get to understand that with a little help from Bill Pullman, who is at his finest here, starring as troubled detective Harry Ambrose.

Available to stream on Netflix.