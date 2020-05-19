If You Love ‘Outlander,’ Get Ready to Be Swept Away By These Other Enchanting Shows

With season 5 of Outlander already over, fans of the glorious Starz series are officially back in Droughtlander—a.k.a. the dreaded season between new episodes. There isn’t much that makes this era bearable except for other shows like Outlander, so you’ll bet that we’re streaming these until Jamie Fraser’s gorgeous face returns to us.

The good news is, we might not have to wait too long. Long before the fifth season’s finale aired on May 10, 2020, Starz confirmed that us Sassenachs could expect a season 6. “Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said in a May 2018 statement. Given the early announcement for a sixth season, we can presume that filming was hopefully already well underway before productions were halted in light of recent social distancing guidelines.

Until next season, however, we have these series to hold us over. Whether it’s fantastical romance or period pieces you’re after, there’s a great show like Outlander here for you to try next.

Poldark

If you haven’t already tried this Droughtlander-endorsed alternative, now’s the time. Season 5 of Outlander is something like a prequel to Poldark, which follows Captain Ross Poldark—played by the impressive Aidan Turner—as a former Revolutionary War soldier who returns to England, only to find the life he left behind in shambles.

Downton Abbey

An exemplar period piece series, Downton Abbey is certainly worth the introduction (or rewatch). Set in 20th century England, this definite fan-favorite follows the lives of an aristocratic family and their servants over the course of over a decade—coinciding with some of their land’s largest events in history.

Black Sails

Another Starz Original, Black Sails is bound to deliver on all the sensual moments and passionate dramas that make Outlander a not-so-guilty pleasure. Follow these pirates through a treasure hunt for some of the British seas’ finest gems—much like the drama of Outlander season 3’s seaside journey.

Call the Midwife

Claire’s strength and support are mirrored tenfold in this cult television series set in post-war England. Call the Midwife delivers a heartwarming and impressive view of a group of nuns-as-midwives who work every day to help other woman through one of the wildest moments of their lives—giving birth.

The Spanish Princess

Pretend that King Henry VII didn’t sentence two of his wives to death and was actually as dreamy as Jamie Fraser, and you get The Spanish Princess. While the series reimagines a time when this King wasn’t so cruel, it does get the incredible story of Catherine of Aragon right. The Spanish Princess follows her impressive rise from her life in Spain to the Tudor empire of England—a true feminist gem of a story that we wish was highlighted even more.

