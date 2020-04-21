5 Shows Like ‘Outer Banks’ to Watch if You Need More Steamy Teen Drama in Your Life

Warning: Spoilers about Netflix’s Outer Banks season 1 ahead. Those who have watched Netflix’s latest teen drama, Outer Banks, may be wondering what else is out there similar to the adventures of John B. and the Pogues. Turns out, there are a lot of shows like Netflix’s Outer Banks. So, if you’re obsessed with teen dramas as much us, pop in one of these series to kill the time. Because we all know we have a lot of it at the moment.

Outer Banks, which premiered on Netflix on April 15, follows a teenage boy named John Booker Routledge (John B.) for short and his friends called the Pogues in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The show follows John B. and the Pogues on their mission to discover the truth about the disappearance of John B.’s father, who went missing a year before the events of Outer Banks. Along the way, they discover that John B.’s father was linked to a treasure worth $400 million in gold. As they look for treasure, the Pogues fall in love and learn some unsettling secrets about who else knows about the gold and what they will do to have it.

The eight-episode series is filled with love, drama and adventure. As we await for a possible season 2, stream these similar teen dramas to kill the time.

Riverdale

Of course, if you’ve finished Outer Banks and you haven’t watched Riverdale, it’s about time to get on that. Riverdale revived the teen mystery drama when it premiered in 2017, and since then, the show has been a fan favorite for its wild plots and never-ending mystery. While the show has yet to feature a treasure hunt, Riverdale‘s murder investigations will be thrilling enough to fill that Outer Banks-shaped hole in your heart. The show, which is based on the Archie Comics, centers on a group of friends in a small town named Riverdale that’s haunted by murder and crime. Spooky!

The O.C.

Before Outer Banks premiered, viewers compared the show to The O.C., and it isn’t hard to see why. Outer Banks is set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where most of the characters go about life with beachy hair and swimsuits on. Naturally, The O.C., which ran from 2003 to 2007 and centered on a circle of friends in Orange County, California, would spark a resemblance. While The O.C. doesn’t seem as dangerous as Outer Banks (though there are murders), the sunset-toned cinematography will give you serious OBX vibes.

Elite

Elite is one of Netflix’s most well-known teen dramas, and it has a lot of similarities to Outer Banks. The show, which is in Spanish, centers on a group of students in an elite high school in Spain. Like Outer Banks, Elite leans into the theme of the haves and have-nots between those who can afford to attend the elite high school versus those who can’t and find other ways to get in. The class divide is similar to the Kooks and Pogues in Outer Banks. Of course, Elite also centers on several murder cases, much like the investigation of John B.’s dad.

The Society

The Society is another popular teen drama from Netflix. The show centers on a group of teens who, one day, learn that all the adults in the small town they live in are gone. They also can’t leave the town due to mysterious circumstances, so they must create a society of their own, with laws, a mayor and a jail. As expected, the new rules lead to anarchy among the teens. And yes, there’s even murder among them.

One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill is another show that has been compared to Outer Banks because of its small-town feel. The series, which ran from 2003 to 2012, followed a group of teenagers in the fictional town of Tree Hill in North Carolina (the same state as Outer Banks) as they dealt with real-life issues. While the stakes of One Tree Hill weren’t as high as, say, a kid’s father who’s lost at sea, the drama still dealt with serious issues, such as gun control and sexual assault.

