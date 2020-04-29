5 Shows Like ‘Normal People’ That’ll Break Your Heart as Much Marianne & Connell

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Hulu’s Normal People season 1. If you’ve also binge-watched Hulu’s new romantic drama, Normal People, welcome to the club. Now what? As we await (hope for) a possible season 2, at least there are shows like Normal People to keep us busy.

Normal People, which premiered on April 29, follows the will they, won’t they love story of Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron, two high school friends who are in love with each other but are never in the right time in their lives. The 12-episode series, which is based on Sally Rooney’s book of the same title, spans Marianne and Connell’s four-year relationship, from their puppy love in high school to their reunion in college to their more serious romance post-grad. We won’t spoil too much of the show, but Connell and Marianne’s relationship isn’t easy. The show follows the couple’s relationship as they date other people, come back together and break up. In the finale, the two make a heartbreaking decision about the future of their relationship.

As for shows like Normal People that you can watch after you binge-watch Connell and Marianne’s love story, well, there are tons of series that will make you feel the feels as much as Normal People. Read about them ahead.

Outlander

Outlander is considered the supreme of romantic dramas, and while it isn’t too similar to Normal People, both shows share one important similarity: sex scenes. Along with a beautiful love story, Normal People also offers viewers a look into Marianne and Connell’s hot sex life. Those who have seen Normal People know that Marianne and Connell’s sex scenes can take up the better half of an episode, and we are not complaining. Like Normal People, Outlander—which centers on a married former World War II nurse who time travels to 1743 Scotland and falls in love with a handsome Highland warrior—also features steamy lovemaking.

Grey’s Anatomy

Similar to Normal People, the first few seasons of Grey’s Anatomy centered on a will they, won’t they relationship between Meredith Grey, a medical resident, and Derek Shepherd, a neurosurgeon. As much as it is a medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy is also about the love, and as Shonda Rhimes fans know, the showrunner can make you feel the feels with a simple monologue. Grey’s Anatomy isn’t the first show fans think of when they watch Normal People, but rest assured, the series will have the same heartbreaking effect.

Skins

If your favorite part of Normal People was Connell and Marianne’s relationship in high school, Skins may be for you. The British teen drama has the same tone as Normal People‘s early episodes, but with way more teen drama. The show, which is set in Bristol, England (not too far away from the Irish town Marianne and Connell are from), follows a group of teenagers as they explore their sexuality and identities.

Jane the Virgin

Love is the theme of Jane the Virgin, which centers on an aspiring romance novelist who is accidentally inseminated with her boss’ sperm and becomes pregnant with his child. As fate would have it, Jane and her boss, Rafael, fall in love and start a relationship, but of course, as we know from Normal People, love isn’t easy, as Jane’s ex who she still has feelings for, Michael, is still in the future. Think the will they, won’t they of Normal People but times a thousand.

One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill has the small town feel of Normal People. The drama centers on a group of teenagers in the fictional town of Tree Hill in North Carolina. Like Normal People, One Tree Hill follows the teenagers throughout high school, as well as afterward when they come older and attend college. As expected, their relationships change to make for interesting love stories that span nines seasons.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.