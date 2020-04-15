5 Shows Like ‘Money Heist’ To Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

When Netflix’s La Casa Del Papel catapulted to extreme heights in April 2020, Spanish speakers rejoiced. Finally, a primetime series where our language holds space in streamers’ collective-consciousness! But hey, even if you opted for English-language dubs, it probably left you hungry for other shows like Money Heist to watch next. It doesn’t get quite better than the options on this list.

Money Heist, like Netflix’s excellent series Ozark, just wrapped up its third season. While we wait for season 4 to come around, though, we have some other heists and busts to keep us watching on the edge of our seats. Let’s be real: That might be the most adrenaline we’re feeling these days as we all take up our posts on the living room couch. No judgment!

But at least you can get your heart pumping with these gripping organized crime series in the meantime. It’s something, right?

Peaky Blinders

After the first World War ends in 1918, a family gang comes to prominence in Birmingham, England. You guessed it: They’re the Peaky Blinders. Catch this group of robbing, gambling power-seekers wreaking havoc out of working-class slums in the wake of the war.

The Blacklist

When one of the world’s most-wanted fugitives also happens to be an ex-government agent, you’re damn sure the FBI is going to want to use him. The Blacklist follows Raymond “Red” Reddington as he works with the agency to catch their ultimate “blacklist” of the worst criminals still at large.

Prison Break

Like the title suggests, Prison Break follows one man’s mission to break his brother out of jail. Watch for the heist of Season 1, at the very least.

The Killing

What happens when a former narcos detective and prim-and-proper investigator get assigned to a murder case? Well, The Killing proves the pairing, just like the crime, won’t be so simple. This acclaimed AMC crime series originally found streaming glory on Netflix, but all four seasons are now available on Hulu.

The Fall

While not as fast-paced as Money Heist, BBC show The Fall couples all the cat-and-mouse glory of the Spanish series that viewers could hope for. A detective’s suspect is hiding right under her nose, but it’ll take seasons for her to realize it.

