5 Shows Like ‘The Mandalorian’ to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

If you’ve been keeping up with all things Baby Yoda, you already know it will be a while before seeing that little green face next season. And if you’re like me, you might be looking for other shows like The Mandalorian to fill the void. While we can’t promise these series will have an otherworldly being *quite* as cute as Baby Yoda in their ranks, we can promise that they’ll deliver on all the action à la Mando that we already know and love.

With a show as specific as The Mandalorian—set in its own intergalactic universe, with a long franchise of Star Wars films behind it—it’s a little tricky to find a live-action dupe as far as streaming options go. Nobody does the “Space Western” genre quite like Lucasfilm (a.k.a. the brainchild of director George Lucas, acquired by Disney), and even then, you’re often in for cartoon options. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some surprisingly successful, if not niche, attempts out there.

We did a deep-dive on them so that you don’t have to. And here they are—five series like The Mandalorian available to stream now, ahead of Season 2. (If you haven’t caught up on Season 1, you can also stream it below.)

The Expanse (4 Seasons)

Fans rioted when The Expanse wasn’t renewed for a fourth season on Syfy, and their complaints were so strong that the series actually got picked up for a fourth (and now fifth confirmed) season on Amazon Prime. That’s basically all you need to know when it comes to how much the solar colony of The Expanse means to viewers.

Firefly (1 Season)

Another fan favorite axed too soon. (Seriously, what is it with brilliant sci-fi missing out on season renewals?) Firefly sees a younger Nathan Fillion and Gina Torres starring in this intergalactic tale set 500 years into the future, where every spaceman is simply doing everything they can to survive.

Westworld (3 Seasons)

While HBO’s beloved Westworld isn’t set in outer space, fans of The Mandalorian‘s western drama will find plenty to enjoy about it. And that’s before you even get to the AI involved.

Battlestar Galactica (4 Seasons)

An oldie, but a goodie. If you’ve haven’t watched Battlestar Galactica by now—and you’re a newfound fan of good ‘ol space expeditions—give this one a try before diving into something else like Star Trek.

Lost in Space (2 Seasons)

When a family of space colonists get—as the title suggests—lost in space, their salvation might just be in an unlikely being: a Robot. “Danger, Will Robinson!” is to Lost in Space, as Baby Yoda’s coos are to Mando.

