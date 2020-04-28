5 Shows Like ‘The Last Kingdom’ to Watch After You’ve Already Binged the New Season

With a new season on the books, fans of Uhtred Ragnarson—the Saxon-born Dane—are already looking for tales as wild as his quest to reclaim Bebbanburg. And even if you have no idea what any of that means, well, still give these shows like The Last Kingdom a try. If not for the action-packed drama and superior landscapes, then for leads as striking as Alexander Dreymon himself. We promise, there are more than one.

Many fans of The Last Kingdom (myself included) fell in love with the show when looking for a series to fill the void of Game of Thrones—especially when waiting for that last, lackluster final season. If you’re in that group, don’t worry—we won’t be listing GoT as your alternative here. Instead, we’ve gathered up some promising options out of the historical drama universe to fill your newfound void: waiting for season 5 of The Last Kingdom on Netflix.

Here are five series available to stream now like The Last Kingdom. And if you haven’t caught up already, season 4 is currently available to stream on Netflix, too.

Vikings (6 Seasons)

If The Last Kingdom had any television inspiration, it was this History channel original, Vikings. Consider it a prequel and crash-course on all things Danes.

Frontier (3 Seasons)

While not set under the same intentions of The Last Kingdom‘s plight for royalty and power, Netflix’s Frontier does share the same action-packed energy that makes TLK so good. That is, viewers can expect a brooding protagonist—played by the impeccable Jason Momoa, no less—battling it out to survive the violent Canadian trade fur of the late 1700s.

Knightfall (1 Season)

Another History channel original, Knightfall follows the story of one of the most powerful, rich, and illusive military orders of the Medieval period. Expect all the same brawling and politics of The Last Kingdom from the Knights Templar.

The Borgias (3 Seasons)

If dealing with the pious King Alfred was a headache for Uhtred in The Last Kingdom, just wait until you encounter Rodrigo Borgias’ infamous ascent within the Catholic Church. Using downright devious cunning and cruelty, he still emerges Pope. You can already imagine the violence that ensues.

The Witcher (1 Season)

Let’s be real: If the only reason you’re watching The Last Kingdom is for the rugged looks of its lead actor, then you’ll also feel good about watching Henry Cavill in The Witcher. But lest we reduce these actors, let’s also just say that The Witcher—while certainly bizarre, and inexplicable at times—delivers on all the wicked rites that make TLK a newfound staple.

